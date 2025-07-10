Roman Reigns to reunite with WWE legend after 462 days at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Looking at the possibility

Roman Reigns has not been on WWE TV since the brutal attack by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania, which ended up writing him off TV. The Tribal Chief has been rumored to return for weeks, and fans are still waiting for his entrance music to play every single week.

A big weekend is coming up for WWE. The company has confirmed some massive matches for the weekend, with Evolution 2025, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and XNT Great American Bash all scheduled to take place over the next few days. With such incredible action waiting to unfold, fans expect Reigns to return and avenge the attack from Rollins and his faction that wrote him off TV.

However, The Head of the Table might not return to the company alone. With Seth Rollins having two of the most dangerous names in the industry currently alongside him, Reigns might need some backup as well. While Rollins has several enemies of his own who could align with Reigns, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could return with future WWE Hall of Famer The Rock at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Both Reigns and Rock could reunite for the first time since WrestleMania XL, which featured The People’s Champion’s return to the squared circle. While both men also featured alongside each other on RAW’s debut on Netflix when The Rock came out to present the Ula Fala to Reigns, that seemingly wasn’t a part of a storyline that went anywhere.

A potential pairing of Reigns and The Rock for the first time since April 6, 2024, would leave the world talking and add massive twists to the storyline. In addition, with Rollins already having to plot his way to the title with multiple enemies waiting to prevent just that, the potential addition of Reigns and The Final Boss could turn out to be a nightmare.

While this is only speculation for now, time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

WWE analyst wants Roman Reigns to face a rising star at SummerSlam 2025

Since Reigns was taken out on RAW after WrestleMania, speculations of Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns taking place in the main event of SummerSlam have been making quite a buzz. Both men share a lot of history, and a showdown would undoubtedly be a treat to watch for the WWE Universe.

However, WWE Analyst Sam Roberts, during a recent edition of the NotSam Wrestling podcast, suggested that he would like to see Rollins have a rematch with CM Punk at the premium live event. Further, Roman Reigns could face Bron Breakker following his return.

"I wouldn’t mind Bron Breakker vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. I really wouldn’t. I think that’d be fun. You know, just something to get his feet wet. Just something to get things moving. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker. I wouldn’t mind that," he said. [From 1:09:28 to 1:09:42]

Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has planned for Reigns once he returns to the company.

