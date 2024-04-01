Roman Reigns reveals he was ready to retire before turning heel in 2020: What was the reason?

Roman Reigns arguably had one of the biggest career revivals for any pro wrestler in 2020 when he returned to the company as the villainous Tribal Chief. Since then, he has defeated several top superstars, embarked on a historic title reign, and more. However, he was close to not experiencing any of this.

The Head of the Table was majorly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to being immunocompromised from his history of leukemia. He decided to step away from in-ring action to ensure his family's safety. Months later, he returned at SummerSlam 2020 and immediately targeted the Universal Title.

Reigns later combined forces with Paul Heyman, won the Universal Championship, and the rest is history. Interestingly, before this happened, The Tribal Chief contemplated retiring from in-ring competition.

In the latest A&E Biography: WWE Legends, The Tribal Chief discussed his hiatus from the company during the pandemic. Reigns revealed that he chose to leave when COVID-19 emerged while the company was still figuring out how to tackle the disease.

Reigns disclosed that he was ready to retire after stepping away from the company by choice and not due to any other circumstances. He said the hiatus gave him time to reflect on his pro wrestling career. The Tribal Chief ultimately realized he wasn't happy with his work and felt he still hadn't reached his full potential.

Expand Tweet

What made Roman Reigns return to WWE despite the pandemic?

Roman Reigns became the Universal Champion at Payback 2020

WWE continued hosting weekly shows and premium live events at the Performance Center during the pandemic. Despite the new and challenging environment, Reigns saw that the company could adapt to the change and ensure the safety of its employees.

On the After the Bell podcast in 2020, Roman Reigns said he waited until people had a better understanding of the virus and how it could affect a person. When it was "far more comfortable" to return, WWE made him and his family feel safe about making a comeback.

Why did a Bloodline member say Roman Reigns returning to WWE was a miracle?

One of the factors that helped Roman Reigns' heel character get over with the audience was the presence of Paul Heyman. Now, it's hard to imagine both men not working together on screen.

During the peak of COVID-19, the 2024 Hall of Fame inductee was working as Executive Director of RAW. When he asked officials about Reigns' status, they allegedly said he had retired and wouldn't return. Heyman added that The Tribal Chief's comeback was a miracle as he was already out.

Expand Tweet

The Tribal Chief is set to perform in marquee matches on both nights of WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if he can continue his dominant form at The Show of Shows.

Poll : Which version of Roman Reigns do you like more? The Tribal Chief The Big Dog 0 votes View Discussion