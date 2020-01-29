Roman Reigns reveals WWE locker room reaction to Edge's shocking Royal Rumble return

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was a guest on tonight's edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. The Big Dog discussed a variety of topics, including WWE Hall of Famer Edge's shocking return in the Royal Rumble match.

Reigns opened up on the WWE locker room's reaction to Edge's return. According to Reigns, the moment everyone realized that Edge was actually back in the ring as an active performer, all they were saying is that they want to have a match with The Rated-R Superstar.

This past weekend's WWE Royal Rumble event will go down in history for a bunch of reasons. Once a part of 3MB, Drew McIntyre finally realised his dream and won the Royal Rumble match by last eliminating Roman Reigns in the end.

Becky Lynch had been clamoring to put down Asuka for over a year now, and finally defeated The Empress of Tomorrow in a hard-hitting contest.

The Men's Royal Rumble match saw Edge making his WWE in-ring return after nine long years. The former WWE Champion entered at #21 and eliminated the likes of AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

Edge was attacked by Orton on the post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW, and it seems like the two WWE veterans will go at it at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida.