Roman Reigns to set up a dream SummerSlam match; Rhea Ripley turns heel? 5 booking decisions that might take place on WWE RAW

WWE SummerSlam is three weeks away, and fans are getting hyped as the upcoming episode of RAW should kick things off. This summer's big event will be historic since it will be the first two-day SummerSlam that WWE has ever done.

With the stakes so high, the biggest party of the summer should shape up to be memorable. Here are five booking decisions that can take place on WWE RAW.

#5. Bron Breakker steps up

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Seth Rollins tweaked his knee. This was during his match with LA Knight, which had to end abruptly so that Rollins wouldn't get hurt anymore. Fans were shocked and worried about what would happen at SummerSlam.

The answer could be Bron Breakker taking over his leader’s position. This would serve the faction's storyline in two ways. For starters, Rollins’ group will have a leader in his absence. The second would be the rift it would cause between Bronson Reed and Breakker. Fans would not see this coming, and it will add another level to the story.

#4. Rollins relinquishes the MITB briefcase

This would be the most extreme thing WWE could do on RAW. Since he’s injured and the Money in the Bank holder, the promotion could force Rollins to relinquish the briefcase. This would set up a new tournament to find a new Mr. Money in the Bank.

Seth Rollins [Image Credits: wwe.com]

This could be done via RAW and SmackDown shows, or it could be set up as a match at SummerSlam. Initially, fans believed Rollins could cash in on Gunther or John Cena. This would have gotten him a big gold belt and allowed him to recreate the Heist of the Century.

#3. Roman Reigns returns to WWE and accidentally costs CM Punk

On the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, there will be a Gauntlet match to find the next opponent for Gunther. This is a huge opportunity, and CM Punk is in the match. However, this could be used as a storytelling tool if Roman Reigns returns. Reigns could come out as Bron Breakker is attacking Punk during the match.

It was Breakker who took out Reigns on RAW after WrestleMania 41. This could be his payback, but he costs Punk the match. This will set the two up for a match at SummerSlam.

#2. Rhea Ripley turns heel by attacking IYO SKY (feud continues)

At Evolution, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY put on a match of the year candidate for the Women’s World Championship. Unfortunately, Naomi interfered and stole the title via a cash-in. After the match, the two beaten stars hugged it out. Fans cheered as both babyfaces walked away with their heads held high.

However, what if Ripley turns heel since she lost another chance to win back her title? To do so, she can attack SKY and Naomi. This will ensure the feud continues and leads into SummerSlam.

#1. Bayley turns heel officially by attacking Lyra Valkyria

The feud that began with Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria soon saw Bayley get added to the mix. The trio wrestled at Evolution for the title, but Lynch retained. While Bayley and Valkyria have had matches, Bayley has not yet turned heel officially.

Bayley [Image Credits: wwe.com]

She is still a babyface, but if the promotion wanted, it could turn Bayley heel so that Valkyria will have to face two villains for the title. This adds a new level of interest since both veterans in the feud are heels, with the young star being the babyface. This feud is to put Valkyria over, and this move will have the crowds chanting for her to win back her title.

