Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins, who is the better champion? Looking at the biggest debate in WWE Universe after controversial claim

Roman Reigns has been the world champion in WWE for over 1000 days, yet some fans think Seth Rollins is doing a better job as a titleholder. Why is there a debate about who's the better champion in the company?

One of the most consistent themes of Reigns' title defenses has seen external interferences help The Tribal Chief. Since last year, he has also adopted a limited schedule, working lesser dates and not defending his title at every premium live event.

Triple H reintroduced the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year, and Seth Rollins was the first to hold that title at Night of Champions 2023. While The Architect has only held the title for three months, he has elevated the championship with his unparalleled work rate. Fans attributed him as a fighting champion, praising his work with the gold.

Last month, Rollins stirred the debate during an interview with Ryan Satin in which he took a shot at Roman Reigns. The Architect said that if Reigns were a fighting champion, there wouldn't be a need for a 'secondary championship.' He was quoted as saying:

"Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing, there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship. There wouldn't be a need for another World Heavyweight Title on RAW because we would have somebody that was doing those things."

While several fans in the WWE Universe backed Rollins over his bold claims, others refused to deny Roman Reigns his due credit for his iconic title reign. The Tribal Chief has undoubtedly been the biggest attraction in the company, and The Bloodline's incredible plot surrounding him has further propelled fans' interest in Roman Reigns' on-screen character.

Many have argued that limited appearances and subsequent booking decisions have allowed Reigns to appear like a "Final Boss" heel in WWE.

WWE has not advertised Roman Reigns for huge premium live events this year

Backstage reports previously claimed that Roman Reigns would take a hiatus following his title match at SummerSlam 2023, where he defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso. He appeared on SmackDown after the premium live event and was brutally attacked by Jey before the latter "quit."

WWE has not advertised Reigns for several high-profile upcoming shows, including Payback, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series 2023. It was reported that he sustained an injury at SummerSlam. However, his absence is rumored to have no impact on the booking decisions as the creative team's plans for the next few weeks do not involve The Tribal Chief.

