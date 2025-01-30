Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to re-form the Shield to eliminate 416lb WWE powerhouse? Exploring potential return

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins might come face to face for the first time in a long time during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Both men have already declared their entry in the match, and one of them might end up eliminating the other to set up a future rivalry.

While Reigns and Rollins have a lot of issues amongst them, the two might re-form the Shield to eliminate 416-pound Omos from the Royal Rumble. The latter has not been on WWE TV since April last year and is anticipated to return to the Stamford-based company very soon.

The Nigerian Giant recently won the GHC Tag Team Championship alongside Jack Morris in Pro Wrestling NOAH. However, he ended up relinquishing his title to Daga, stating that he was going to return to WWE very soon. As of now, his return date is yet to be ascertained.

Trending

Recent updates from PWInsider Elite have indicated that the Stamford-based company is set to bring Omos back this weekend. The star's involvement in the Royal Rumble match is currently unknown.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Expand Tweet

While his status for Royal Rumble has not been revealed, Omos making a surprise entry in the Men's Rumble match seems quite a possibility. His entry could clearly be a game-changer for every star in the match, with the 416-pound man tossing everyone in and out of the ring.

To stop the giant force and eliminate the biggest threat in the match, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns could potentially team up and use their teamwork to take down the Nigerian Giant. This could end up being a marquee moment for the entire WWE Universe.

(Please Note: Readers are advised to treat this as speculation rather than verified information)

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns might face each other at SummerSlam this year

While Rollins and Reigns will collide in the Royal Rumble match for sure, their singles rivalry is reportedly slated for SummerSlam this year. As per earlier reports from Xero News, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins might headline Night Two of Summerslam.

Further, it was stated that while one of them might enter as the World Champion in the match, the other could end up walking out as the new champion.

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for both former Shield members.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback