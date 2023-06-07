The future of The Bloodline is in doubt following the events of SmackDown last week, as Roman Reigns' 1,000-day celebration turned into a tragic scene of betrayal. Jimmy Uso is out of the group after being attacked by his own brother, Solo Sikoa.

Six days earlier, at Night of Champions, Jimmy had superkicked The Tribal Chief. Following these two shocking betrayals, we asked Google AI what the next twist in this saga might be, and WWE fans will like the answer.

According to the AI, Jey Uso will likely turn on Reigns next. This is despite The Big Uce being confident that Jey would "fall in line" after Jimmy Uso was kicked out of The Bloodline. However, Jey could stick up for his twin brother and leave the group.

Here are Google AI's words:

"Jey Uso has been the most loyal member of The Bloodline, but he has also been the one who has suffered the most at the hands of Roman Reigns. He has been beaten up, humiliated, and may even be forced to betray his brother, Jimmy Uso. It is possible that Jey Uso will finally snap and turn on Roman Reigns."

Jey could betray Reigns as soon as this week's episode of SmackDown, where he is expected to decide whose side he is on. His choice could have far-reaching implications for The Bloodline.

What's next for The Usos, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa?

If Jey Uso joins his twin brother on SmackDown, expect WWE to announce a blockbuster tag team match for Money in the Bank 2023. The Usos may headline the premium live event, facing Reigns and Sikoa in a family war for the ages.

The fans in London could be in for a treat, with a potential victory for Jimmy and Jey setting up The Tribal Chief's next title defense. Roman Reigns will likely defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against one of The Usos at SummerSlam 2023. However, it remains to be seen if he will lose the title to either of his cousins.

Should Jimmy or Jey Uso dethrone The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below.

