Roman Reigns' SummerSlam win could mean that there is only one man in WWE who can dethrone him

Roman Reigns is dangerously close to becoming stale after WWE SummerSlam. The Bloodline story has been dragging, with the latest rendition being the Tribal Combat in Detroit. It was not on par with his classic Hell in a Cell "I Quit" contest against Jey Uso in 2020.

Moreover, twists and turns once again took place at Ford Field on August 5. Jimmy Uso has turned on his twin brother, and the company could be following a path that is as old as time - sibling rivalry.

The street champion, Solo Sikoa, might perhaps be the one to take everything away from The Tribal Chief - the 'Ulah Fala' necklace and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

He is the youngest of the group and the one viewed by the company as the top heel for the next 10 years. If they want Roman Reigns to ultimately turn into the heroic babyface, then Sikoa could use the heat by taking down The Head of the Table, right?

I think there’s a lot of interest to stir up in Solo challenging Roman for the Title, but I don’t think he’d win it.



Preferably Solo would take down Roman, but I assume it’ll be after he loses the Title. Solo Sikoa vs Roman Reigns before or after WrestleMania?I think there’s a lot of interest to stir up in Solo challenging Roman for the Title, but I don’t think he’d win it.Preferably Solo would take down Roman, but I assume it’ll be after he loses the Title. pic.twitter.com/p4jur9moej

It was disclosed earlier by Paul Heyman that both he and Roman Reigns get to decide the story of The Bloodline and its subtleties. Moreover, perhaps the latter has the ultimate call to drop the world title? In which case, The Tribal Chief can wind up putting over one of his own.

Could WWE and Roman Reigns go with Solo Sikoa as the rightful heir to the throne and successor to The Tribal Chief's reign as undisputed world champion?

Will Cody Rhodes get to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship before Solo Sikoa?

It looks like the company is going to see the Bloodline saga through to the bitter end. However, Cody Rhodes gave a subtle hint on RAW during his promo, saying that Brock Lesnar 'acknowledged' him.

The American Nightmare has been rumored and speculated to be Roman Reigns' opponent for next year's Show of Shows. How the former gets there remains to be seen. The truth of the matter is that if Reigns wants to put over one of his family members, he can probably make the call.

Who do you prefer to dethrone Roman Reigns? Cody Rhodes or Solo Sikoa? Sound off in the comments section below.

