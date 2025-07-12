Roman Reigns to be taken out at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event by OTC2? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is still one of the biggest draws in wrestling, but he has been absent from programming for a few months. That said, he could return at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL to surprise fans.

Fans last saw Roman Reigns on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, where he suffered a beatdown at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, who unexpectedly joined forces with The Visionary and Paul Heyman. A lot has happened since then, and WWE Saturday Night's Main Event may be the perfect time for the OTC to return and continue his rivalry with his former Shield stablemate, potentially leading to a SummerSlam main event match.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, Reigns is likely to return at the upcoming special event and may be referred to as "OTC1" moving forward. Fans have started wondering if a number being added to his prior nickname means there will also be an "OTC2." If that's the case, The Rock may very well appear at SNME XL as ''OTC2'' and assault the Only Tribal Chief if Roman indeed returns tonight.

The Rock hasn't been seen since Elimination Chamber: Toronto, but he may very well be secretly in contact with Paul Heyman and Co. The Final Boss' surprise attack could finally begin the dream rivalry between him and his cousin, potentially leading to a WrestleMania 42 match in Las Vegas.

While this scenario will change the landscape of the industry if it materializes, fans must note that it is just speculation for now.

Roman Reigns to attack Seth Rollins & Co. at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?

If the Original Tribal Chief returns to WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, there is a high possibility that he will resume his rivalry with Seth Rollins, who will lock horns with LA Knight at the event.

Considering The Visionary's dirty tactics, he could use Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's help to ensure victory against The Megastar. However, Roman Reigns could shockingly return to balance the odds. If fans are lucky enough, CM Punk could also return to support the babyfaces, thus forming an alliance against The Visionary's faction.

It will be great to see how the plans will roll out in Atlanta, Georgia.

