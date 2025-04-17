Roman Reigns to temporarily leave WWE after WrestleMania 41 for one specific reason? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns could be stepping away from WWE soon – at least for a little while. He currently has a Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk set for Night One of WrestleMania 41 on April 19, and many fans are wondering what is next for The Tribal Chief. Reigns has hinted that after his current contract runs out, he plans to take on a less physical role in Entertainment. And that change might come sooner rather than later.

Ad

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Roman Reigns revealed before stepping back from in-ring action that -

“After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Even though his current contract runs through WrestleMania 42, he’s been taking fewer matches lately – just two in the last four months. That is a big shift from the Roman Reigns, who defended his title constantly during his record-breaking 1316–day run as Undisputed WWE Champion.

After The Show of Shows, the OTC could take a temporary break. It wouldn’t be the first time either – he’s taking time off before or after major matches, especially since getting a reduced schedule in his new deal. The wear and tear of 15 years in the business, along with this Hollywood plan, make it clear that The Head of the Table is thinking about life beyond the ring.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Whether he returns later this year, shifts focus on acting full-time, Roman Reigns will leave a massive gap in WWE. But for now, all eyes are on Las Vegas to see if he can win once again before possibly taking a step back.

CM Punk takes a brutal shot at Roman Reigns before the main event

CM Punk isn’t holding back ahead of WrestleMania 41. In a recent behind-the-scenes video released by WWE titled “The Build to WrestleMania 41,” Punk took a personal shot at Roman Reigns.

Ad

He said that The Tribal Chief wouldn’t have achieved anything without Paul Heyman by his side. With the Triple Threat match involving The Architect in Las Vegas, tensions are heating up quickly.

Check out the video from 09:31 to 09:44:

Ad

The Straight Edge Superstar also made headlines on the April 4, 2025, episode of SmackDown by announcing that Heyman will be in his corner at the event, teaching Roman a lesson in the process.

Things escalated when Roman tried to grab Heyman, only for the Second City Saint to choke him out. As The Show of the Immortals nears, Punk is making one thing clear: he’s coming for the OTC– and he’s bringing Heyman with him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More