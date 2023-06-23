Roman Reigns to have tougher times in WWE? What if Anoa'i family members debut and align with The Usos?

Roman Reigns and The Usos' storyline continues to deepen every week, and the rest of their family members are just watching the drama from the sidelines. However, if some Anoa'i members decide to make their way to WWE, it might not favor The Tribal Chief.

One Anoa'i wrestler who still hasn't stepped foot inside a WWE ring is Jacob Fatu. He is the cousin of both Roman Reigns and The Usos. Unsurprisingly, he was trained by a fellow Anoa'i family member, Rikishi. He is best known for his time at Major League Wrestling, where he has been active since 2019. He is a one-time MLW World Heavyweight and National Openweight champion.

If Jacob Fatu does decide to jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion, The Head of the Table might have a difficult time. In the past, the 31-year-old has tweeted that he entered the business after being inspired by Tamina and The Usos' WWE debut. Jimmy and Jey also acknowledged the post by liking it.

What did Jacob Fatu do when Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns?

Jacob Fatu may have already chosen between Roman and The Usos.

At Night of Champions 2023, The Head of the Table and Solo Sikoa were set to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. During the match, Jimmy finally had enough of The Tribal Chief and super-kicked him, costing The Bloodline the match.

Right after the chaos, Jacob posted a photo of him with The Usos and Solo Sikoa on his Instagram account. It was captioned with a simple blood emoji, which The Bloodline primarily uses. From the looks of it, Fatu has already picked which side of the family he is on.

How did another fellow Anoa'i member react to Jey Usos' betrayal of Roman Reigns?

Following the recent Saudi Arabia premium live event, Roman Reigns asked Jey whether he would join him and Solo or Jimmy. On the previous episode of SmackDown, the former finally decided to side with his twin by super-kicking The Head of The Table.

Right after the implosion of The Bloodline, Rikishi shared a cryptic reaction by posting a GIF of Vito Corleone from The Godfather movie series. It's unknown what the WWE Hall of Famer meant by the post, but some fans theorized it's a way to say that he was the "boss" and might even be teasing a return.

The Usos will now take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a Civil War on the upcoming Money in the Bank event in London. It remains to be seen if any other family members make their surprise appearance.

