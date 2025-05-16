  • home icon
  Roman Reigns to turn heel and rejoin Paul Heyman & Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns to turn heel and rejoin Paul Heyman & Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

By Ken
Modified May 16, 2025 20:12 GMT
Roman Reigns could shockingly unite with his rivals in WWE [Credit: WWE.com]
WWE Superstars in action [Photo credit: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in pro wrestling today, or at least an argument can be made as such. He is easily right up there with John Cena, Randy Orton, and others in the upper echelons of WWE and the wrestling industry as a whole.

Unfortunately, the OTC hasn't been around for several weeks now. He will inevitably return, and when he does, fans will be looking closely to see what he does. In what could be a major twist, there is a chance that Roman Reigns could shockingly turn heel and rejoin Paul Heyman.

Heyman now leads a group alongside Seth Rollins that also features Bron Breakker. The Wiseman betrayed both Roman and CM Punk to align himself with Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41. The faction then beat Reigns and Punk down on RAW two nights later.

While fans expect Roman to come back seeking revenge, The Big Dog could opt to do something different entirely. He could instead choose to reunite with his Wiseman. There is an old expression: if you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Roman may see the writing on the wall.

The bigger issue will be Roman Reigns having to reunite with The Visionary. With their history dating back to FCW, NXT, and The Shield, they can surely get past their issues to take over WWE? Only time will tell.

The Bloodline could potentially reunite to take down Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman in WWE

The threat of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker, with Paul Heyman as the mastermind, is scary. It would be nearly impossible for anybody to take this unit down. However, there is one option.

The Bloodline could reunite. Roman has been the leader of the group, at least one iteration of it. With that being said, he has made a lot of enemies, and joining Rollins, Heyman, and Breakker could create even more.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn already have issues with the group and have fought Reigns before. Jimmy Uso would likely stick by his twin and Zayn, now that they've reunited. However, there could be an even bigger secret weapon: The new Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa hates Roman Reigns. Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa were brought into WWE to take out the OTC. If Sami, Jey, and Jimmy could somehow reunite with Solo and the rest of the new Bloodline, the group of Roman, Seth, Bron, and Paul would be overrun easily.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
