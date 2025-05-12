Roman Reigns & two other legends to return; shocking betrayal? 5 Things that could happen on WWE RAW after Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 delivered an action-packed night, with several shocks, title defenses, and teases for the future. With some feuds closing and others beginning to brew, WWE RAW is set to be a major turning point post the premium live event.

Massive names like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Gunther are all expected to feature, while others may be stepping into new rivalries following the results at Backlash. From surprising turns to long-awaited confrontations, RAW could set the stage for what’s next on the road to SummerSlam.

Here are five key things that could happen on the red brand episode after Backlash.

#5. Bayley returns to mock Becky Lynch

The Man fell short in her attempt to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship, unable to take the title away from Lyra Valkyria. Although many thought Bayley might get involved, Valkyria retained her title without any interference after a clean bout.

Now Bayley has a chance to come back and face Lynch on RAW. Their story started before WrestleMania, when Lynch attacked Bayley backstage and took her off TV for a while. With Lynch losing, Bayley could use it to taunt her and make things personal, leading to a match at Money in the Bank or maybe even SummerSlam.

#4. Rhea Ripley turns on IYO SKY during tag team match

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are scheduled to team up on RAW to face Giulia and Roxanne Perez. While the match looks solid on paper, the chemistry between Ripley and SKY might take center stage.

Ripley has shown signs of frustration in recent weeks, and a heel turn on SKY would ignite a brand-new rivalry on the red brand. A betrayal could cost their team the match and lead to a future showdown for the Women’s World Championship. With stars like Giulia and Perez also involved, this match could be the beginning of new players in the title picture.

#3. AJ Styles is named the No. 1 contender for Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Intercontinental Championship

AJ Styles is set to face Finn Balor in a singles match on RAW, and the stakes could be higher than fans expect. With Dominik Mysterio retaining his title at Backlash, thanks to interference from El Grande Americano, a fresh challenger is needed for the champion.

Styles defeating Balor, especially with Judgment Day misfiring recently, could be WWE’s way of positioning him as the next contender. A feud between Styles and Mysterio would add intensity to the midcard scene and could push Dominik to cement his position on the top as champion while continuing Judgment Day’s internal drama.

#2. Goldberg returns to confront Gunther

Gunther was successful in his promise as he made Pat McAfee tap out at Backlash and might use the upcoming episode of the red brand to celebrate and boast about his dominance, before a shocking twist stuns everyone. WWE teased tension previously between Gunther and Goldberg back at Bad Blood, and now could be the time to pull the trigger.

With Gunther’s disrespect toward his opponents seemingly going overboard, Goldberg could return to stand up for the WWE locker room. The WWE Hall of Famer's arrival would set the wheels in motion for a retirement match for the star at SummerSlam which has been heavily rumored for months.

#1. Roman Reigns returns

CM Punk shocked the world when he returned on RAW last week to cost Seth Rollins a chance to get his hands on the World Heavyweight Championship, which left Bron Breakker and The Visionary furious. If both men try to unleash an assault on Punk again, one massive return could change everything.

The OTC Roman Reigns has been absent since RAW after WrestleMania but could return to save Punk and even the odds. A tag team match at SummerSlam between Reigns and Punk vs. Rollins and Breakker would be a blockbuster.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the red brand episode kicking off in a few hours.

