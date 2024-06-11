Roman Reigns to do the unthinkable and reunite with Jey Uso? Exploring potential surprise

The story of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso began in 2020 when they faced each other at Hell in a Cell 2020 in an "I Quit" match, which was the first time the stipulation was used inside the steel structure. However, their story shouldn't end with them turning their backs on each other. A reunion between them is an absolute must!

As of now, Jey Uso is on his singles run. He is on WWE RAW, and he is thriving! In fact, he was the first superstar to make himself official for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns was dethroned at WrestleMania XL and Solo Sikoa has taken over leadership of The Bloodline. If The Tribal Chief wants to take down The Enforcer upon returning, he needs to add more muscle power, and who better than Jey Uso? But first, Reigns needs Jey Uso to trust him again.

Trending

At Money in the Bank 2024, The Tribal Chief has the perfect opportunity to show Jey Uso that he is a changed man and can be trusted. To do this, Roman Reigns can help Main Event Jey secure the Money in the Bank briefcase, essentially giving Jey Uso a championship shot whenever he wants.

Furthermore, this will help The Tribal Chief re-establish that he wants to see one of them at the top, doesn't matter who it is, as long as it's not anyone trying to destroy what he has built, such as Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline being extremely ruthless when Reigns' brand never stood for savagery.

WWE personality has predicted Roman Reigns' upcoming WWE journey

The biggest speculation for The Tribal Chief's return is that he turns babyface and The Bloodline Saga 2.0 is in full effect. However, The Bloodline story has an expiry date and backstage personality Sam Roberts predicted on the Notsam Wrestling podcast that it should be before WrestleMania 41:

"Roman Reigns is probably gonna be a babyface when he comes back. I don't see him being the same Roman. I think people are going to be so happy to see him. I think the Bloodline story is the only story to do. Even if it first seems he's on their side, they are naming Tama Tonga as the right-hand man. The Bloodline Civil War is the story for Roman Reigns to come back to. By WrestleMania [41], we are either looking at a Bloodline Civil War or we have already passed that and now we are going to Roman vs. Seth."

Roman Reigns could take on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 after Rollins was the primary reason Reigns was distracted at WrestleMania 40. Additionally, WWE has plans for Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback