5 things you need to know about Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 - Recap, Rumors, Predictions

One of the biggest matches in recent WWE history is set to take place on New Year's Day, 2022 -- Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

The two megastars will clash at Day 1, the latest addition to WWE's pay-per-view calendar. They share a storied history, including some of the most compelling storytelling in all of wrestling. But how did we get to this point with Reigns and Lesnar?

Let's take a look at the rivalry over the years and how things stack up heading into their next meeting. Here are five things you need to know ahead of Brock Lesnar's Universal title match against Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1.

#5 Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania history

The story between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar has spanned years, including two WrestleMania main events. The first one was in 2015, as the heroic Reigns stepped up to face Lesnar, a year after The Beast Incarnate ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak.

The two had an excellent and hard-hitting WWE Championship match, which included the birth of Lesnar's iconic 'Suplex City' line. Both stars were bloody by the end. As the bout neared its conclusion, Seth Rollins ran out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Rollins added himself to the match and pinned Reigns to win the WWE Title at WrestleMania 31. He wouldn't play a part three years later when the former Shield member challenged Lesnar yet again.

This time, The Beast Incarnate was the Universal Champion. Over a year into his title reign, Lesnar dominated his way to a victory over Reigns at WrestleMania 34. He left The Big Dog in a pool of his own blood before storming up the ramp.

Roman Reigns would get the last laugh over Brock Lesnar during this leg of their rivalry, as he won the Universal title at that year's SummerSlam. He was the conquering hero. Things would change merely two years later.

