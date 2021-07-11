3 possible endings to Roman Reigns vs Edge at Money in the Bank 2021

Edge challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 after winning the 2021 Royal Rumble match. WWE teased this match, but the plans were changed. After a few weeks, Daniel Bryan was added to the match, so it turned out to be a triple threat in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

Thankfully, at Money in the Bank 2021, we will get Roman Reigns vs Edge for the Universal Championship. Let's take a look at three possible outcomes for the match.

#3. Seth Rollins interferes, Roman Reigns retains the Universal Title

Seth Rollins and Edge have some tensions between them

Seth Rollins wanted to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at Money in the Bank 2021, but Edge returned and challenged Reigns for the title. Seth Rollins didn't seem happy about it. Edge stole Rollins' opportunity. Seth Rollins has been cutting promos against Edge ever since.

Edge has been an excellent part-timer ever since he came back to the WWE. He is amazing in promos as well as in-ring storytelling. He is doing exceptionally well for a man who was out of action for nine years.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins has not taken any major time off in the last few years. Both of these wrestlers are capable of giving an incredible match against any opponent. If this match happens, fans wouldn't expect anything less than an awesome sight. SummerSlam is the perfect time for Edge to face Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins might interfere in the Universal Title match at Money in the Bank. This might help Roman Reigns retain his title yet again. The Usos are always ready to help Reigns, but if Edge somehow manages to take care of them, Seth Rollins might become the reason Reigns defeats Edge and retains the Universal Title.

#2. Edge defeats Roman Reigns to become the new Universal Champion

Edge might shock everyone by defeating Roman Reigns

We are seeing Edge vs Seth Rollins being built for SummerSlam 2021. Reigns vs Cena is also planned for the biggest party of the summer. Everyone expects that Edge will somehow lose his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Pay-per-view. However, WWE might have planned something different.

Edge challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 after winning the 2021 Royal Rumble match. WWE teased this match to us but the plans were changed. However, Daniel Bryan was added to the match, so we got a triple threat match in the main event of WrestleMania 37. There is a chance that WWE might have planned something similar for SummerSlam 2021.

Edge returned to WWE on the June 25th episode of SmackDown to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title. Everyone is excited to finally witness the 'Spear vs Spear' match at Money in the Bank 2021. We might get Roman Reigns vs Edge vs John Cena at SummerSlam 2021. Edge winning the title in front of the crowd would be an emotional moment.

#1. John Cena returns and confronts Roman Reigns

Both the superstars had a great rivalry in 2017

Roman Reigns and John Cena have both served as the faces of WWE at different times. Both are the biggest names in the wrestling business. We have seen them fight each other before, but we would definitely love to see it again.

The last time John Cena and Roman Reigns were involved in a conflict was in 2017. Both the wrestlers were portrayed as babyfaces at that time. However, Roman Reigns is currently WWE's best heel and John Cena is arguably the best face WWE has ever produced. This time, the rivalry would be much more interesting. To build this storyline, Cena might confront Reigns at Money in the Bank 2021.

John Cena last wrestled in the WWE at WrestleMania 36, so fans eagerly await his return. Now that Cena's latest Hollywood film is already in theaters, hopefully, he has some free time to continue his wrestling career. He recently posted an image of the WWE logo on his Instagram, hinting towards a WWE return.

If Roman Reigns is successful in defeating Edge at Money in the Bank, John Cena's entrance music might hit and Cena might lay out the challenge sooner rather than later. Money in the Bank is also the first WWE Pay-per-view since WrestleMania 37 that will have a live audience, so a John Cena return might be the best surprise for the fans in attendance.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Vedant Jain