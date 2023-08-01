Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso: Does Seth Rollins see what others don't? The Visionary's bold SummerSlam prediction

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso is set to main event SummerSlam in a highly personal bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Multiple fans have different picks on who will come out on top, and Seth Rollins has an interesting reason for his choice.

Before Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, one of the former's notable feuds was with Seth Rollins in last year's Royal Rumble. It was noted that although The Tribal Chief walked out of the match with the Universal Championship, The Visionary won the match via disqualification. Unsurprisingly, the current World Heavyweight Champion recognizes this as well.

While talking with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, Seth was asked who he thinks will be between Roman and Jey. Rollins answered that if he couldn't get the upper hand on Reigns, Jey would do it.

From the looks of it, The Visionary relates his deep history with The Head of the Table to the personal relationship of the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion with Reigns and thinks it's the key to overcoming Roman.

What is the status of Roman Reigns after his match with Jey Uso at SummerSlam?

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins had a vicious back-and-forth last year at Royal Rumble

While many are hopeful that the outcome of Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso would see the latter come out on top, that may not be the case. Despite this, fans may not see The Head of the Table for a while.

It was noted that the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is not advertised for the upcoming Premium Live Events of the company: Payback, Fastlane, and Survivor Series.

Reigns has been on a limited schedule for a while, which may continue in the upcoming months. Still, changes regarding the program could happen as the shows grow nearer.

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso: What other matches are slated for WWE SummerSlam?

Another major title match on SummerSlam is Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight title. Asuka will defend her Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. Gunther will defend the Intercontinental title against Drew McIntyre.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will square off in their third bout, while Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will compete in a MMA Rules match. Ricochet will go one-on-one with Logan Paul, and a SummerSlam Battle Royal will occur.

It remains to be seen if The Head of the Table will continue his impressive 1000+ day reign as champion or if his family member will dethrone him.

