Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins: Which WWE Champion has more title defense to his name in 2023?

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are WWE's top champions today. Both men have faced each other and other opponents several times in the past, but aside from their titles, they have more distinction in their run by their performance. While the other is more reserved for special events, the other has worked endlessly.

Seth Rollins has defended his title more than Roman Reigns in 2023, and the number difference is astonishing. The Tribal Chief defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship nine times this year. That includes five premium live events and four house shows.

The Visionary has an impressive 45 title defenses the entire year. After only winning the World Heavyweight Championship in May, he put the title on the line nine times on weekly shows and premium live events and 36 defenses on house shows.

Reigns won the Universal Title three years ago on Payback and hasn't dropped it since. From that day up to this writing, he has defended it 52 times. That includes seven defenses on weekly programming, 19 on premium live events, and 26 on house shows from 2020-2023.

This number is surprising, as Rollins is almost close to beating Reigns' number of defenses in the past three years.

It's expected that Roman Reigns will return on the December 15, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown, but it's unlikely he will defend it soon. With this in mind, Seth Rollins could easily beat The Tribal Chief's 52 title defenses in the past three years due to his continuous activeness in the company.

What did Seth Rollins say is his significant difference with Roman Reigns as champion?

Reigns and Rollins' last televised match with each other was over a year ago.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, The Visionary shared some interesting insights into how he and Roman differ when presenting their respective championships.

Seth Rollins shared that while he "wears" the World Heavyweight Championship and represents it, Reigns has a different agenda on his. As per the RAW star, The Tribal Chief felt like the actual championship instead of him being the champion.

"The one thing that I think kind of doesn't get talked about or flies under the radar a little bit, and I don't mean this as a knock on Roman's schedule of choice or anything like that, but the actual visibility of the championships. And I mean physically seeing the title in person, on graphics, on TV every week. [...] It almost feels like Roman Reigns is the championship as opposed to Roman Reigns is the champion. Whereas Seth Rollins is wearing the World Heavyweight Championship. I am representing the World Heavyweight Championship," said Rollins.

What happened during Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' last televised match?

Reigns and Rollins had their latest televised match in last year's Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship.

The match began with a bang as Rollins had a Shield-inspired entrance. Reigns lost the bout by placing a guillotine choke on his opponent and refused to let go. Still, he retained the title as it can't be changed through disqualification.

It would be interesting to see what will happen when Rollins and Reigns share the ring again.

