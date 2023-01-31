Roman Reigns warned WWE fans 17 months ago about his idea to attack Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns wanted to appear on WWE television with Sami Zayn long before their on-screen alliance spectacularly ended at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

On August 19, 2021, Reigns gave his opinion on several WWE Superstars in an interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. He praised many of his co-workers, including Big E and then-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

The Bloodline leader also singled out Zayn for praise. Interestingly, he knew back then that a feud with himself would be the best way to take the three-time Intercontinental Champion to the next level:

"I don't know how to get there other than me just smacking the **** out of him, but Sami Zayn is one of those guys," Reigns said. "He's like your neighbor or something. He doesn't scream WWE Superstar, but there's something he has, like an intangible, where you can't stop looking." [From 35:53 to 36:12]

Zayn became an honorary member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction in September 2022. Their alliance officially ended at the Royal Rumble when the Honorary Uce hit Reigns with a steel chair instead of Kevin Owens.

The Tribal Chief then joined forces with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat Zayn down in the middle of the ring. Jey Uso, Zayn's close friend after months of animosity, walked away and appears to have left The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns is friends with Sami Zayn in real life

As one of the most experienced WWE Superstars on the roster, many people view Roman Reigns as a locker room leader.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion also spoke in the interview about his relationship with Sami Zayn behind the scenes:

"Even in real life you wanna converse with him," Reigns continued. "You wanna have a quick little conversation, he'll pop you real quick, and then say, 'All right, I'm gonna go about my business now. See you later, Sami.' He's one of those guys that are so talented that, whatever it may be, he just needs a little more. If you can get a Sami Zayn on TV more, I think that's a good thing." [From 36:13 to 36:39]

Reigns and Zayn's only previous televised singles encounter took place on the December 3, 2021, episode of SmackDown. Brock Lesnar attacked Zayn before the match, which Reigns won in just 15 seconds.

