Roman Reigns to win MITB & dethrone big name; Monster to replace Rollins? 3 Predictions for WWE after Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 was an eventful show. The NBC special saw Goldberg retire following his loss against Gunther. While the legend showed heart to go toe-to-toe with The Ring General, Gunther proved too much for him.

LA Knight picked up a big win over Seth Rollins. However, The Visionary reportedly suffered an unfortunate injury during the match. Solo Sikoa and Randy Orton also won their respective matches at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025.

Following the events of last night, it will be of interest to see how things unfold in the company. The following piece will cover three bold predictions for WWE after Saturday Night's Main Event 2025:

#3. Brock Lesnar could return to replace Seth Rollins after Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Seth Rollins suffered an unfortunate knee injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. Given that, reports thus far suggest The Visionary could be out for a while.

This could lead to Rollins' Wiseman, Paul Heyman, bringing in his former client, Brock Lesnar, to replace Seth. Heyman shares a good bond with Brock and could persuade him to return and take over Seth's stable as its new leader.

However, The Beast Incarnate's potential return could only happen after he gets clearance from WWE's legal team, as Lesnar has been named in Janel Grant's amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

#2. The Usos & Jacob Fatu could feud with Solo Sikoa and his MFT

Solo Sikoa and his MFT, which includes Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo, currently hold the numbers advantage over Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu. However, the babyfaces could add a new name to their ranks shortly.

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu could add Jey Uso to their ranks, much to the delight of WWE fans. Following his loss on last week's RAW, The YEET Master may return to SmackDown and join forces with his twin brother and The Samoan Werewolf.

This potential angle could then lead to a massive feud between the aforementioned teams, leading to a six-man tag match at SummerSlam.

#1. Roman Reigns could triumph

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus since RAW after WrestleMania 41. While many expected him to make an epic comeback at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, that didn't happen. However, that may change shortly.

With Seth Rollins' knee injury likely to rule him out for a considerable time, The Visionary could be forced to vacate his MITB briefcase. This potential angle could lead to the company holding a tournament to crown the new Money in the Bank winner.

Roman Reigns could potentially win the tournament to get hold of the coveted briefcase. Following that, the OTC could use the contract to dethrone either John Cena or Gunther to become the new world champion.

