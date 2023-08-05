Roman Reigns to win using 8-time champion? 3 biggest betrayals that could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2023

We are only a few hours away from WWE SummerSlam 2023, and the stage is set for The Biggest Party of the Summer. The upcoming premium live event boasts an exciting match card, leaving plenty of room for jaw-dropping betrayals. From a controversial Money in the Bank cash-in to a shocking choice between brothers, a lot can happen at the show tonight.

Here, we look at the three biggest betrayals that could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2023. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Jimmy Uso returns and betrays his brother Jey Uso at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman blame Jey Uso for everything that has happened to Jimmy Uso. So far, Jey has stood his ground in this feud, but Jimmy has been away from television recovering. While The Tribal Chief and his Wiseman have not managed to win mind games over Jey, nothing can be said about if they have successfully manipulated his brother.

WWE could pull off a massive surprise at SummerSlam by having the 8-time champion betray Jey in the title match. This would protect the former Right Hand Man in the loss while also laying the groundwork for The Usos' dream match against each other at WrestleMania in the long-term.

#2 Damian Priest cashes in Money in the Bank contract against Finn Balor

Damian Priest has repeatedly assured his fellow Judgment Day member, Finn Balor, that he wouldn't cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the latter's World Heavyweight Championship match.

The Prince wants to punish Seth Rollins for altering his career seven years ago and win his world championship again after beating the same opponent. However, there is a looming threat of Priest potentially cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Although Balor and Priest have seemingly squashed their beef, both superstars looked hesitant with the briefcase on RAW's final show before the August 5 event. Interestingly, a successful cash-in by Priest at SummerSlam will leave Balor with a shorter world title reign than his first one in the company.

#3 Solo Sikoa betrays Roman Reigns for Jey Uso at SummerSlam

Jey Uso was the first person to best Roman Reigns on the WWE main roster, and he is the only one to pin his cousin since the latter declared himself The Head of the Table. There is a reason why Reigns looks this threatened ahead of his upcoming title match.

He is highly reliant on Solo Sikoa's help to help retain the title, giving his Enforcer enormous power to influence the match. Sikoa could betray Reigns for his brother Jey Uso or his personal ambitions. But he will likely play a vital role in the match's result.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here