Roman Reigns wins clean, Brock Lesnar retires - 3 things that shouldn't happen at WrestleMania 39 and 2 things that should

We are less than two days away from WrestleMania 39, where top WWE Superstars will look to make history at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This is arguably the most excited fans have been for the promotion's marquee event in recent years. The creative team headed by Triple H deserves credit for tapping into the pulse of present-day viewers.

While the expectations from the upcoming premium live event are already skyrocketing, there are a few booking mistakes that WWE desperately needs to avoid at the show. Here, we look at the things that shouldn't happen at WrestleMania 39 and a few that should. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Shouldn't happen at WrestleMania 39: Roman Reigns wins clean

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 That Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes moving graphic is crisp af! We really been waiting a year for this to happen That Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes moving graphic is crisp af! We really been waiting a year for this to happen 🔥🔥https://t.co/duF8MjwOR0

Cody Rhodes is heading into WrestleMania 39 as one of the biggest babyfaces in pro wrestling. He will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and most fans are rooting for him to win the title so he can 'finish his story' at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, WWE could be planning a colossal swerve by having Roman Reigns retain his gold.

The creative team can justify their call by arguing that Reigns is close to crossing the 1000-day mark as Universal Champion. He will conquer the milestone in May, coincidentally on the same day as the King and Queen of the Ring event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It won't be a surprise if WWE wants to immortalize their biggest superstar at one of their most highly-budgeted shows.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Cody Rhodes really had no choice but to cook Roman Reigns after this promo Cody Rhodes really had no choice but to cook Roman Reigns after this promo 😭😭 https://t.co/w1NPIpyTqb

Should the creative team move in this direction and have Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, they must ensure that The Tribal Chief doesn't pick up a clean victory. An interference from The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even Paul Heyman will at least help protect The American Nightmare's credibility. It will also add to the heat against Roman Reigns as fans will grow more desperate to watch him lose the title.

#2 Should happen at WrestleMania 39: Redemption for "Demon" Finn Balor

Finn Balor's "Demon" persona last appeared on WWE television at Extreme Rules 2021, when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. However, their match ended on a controversial note as Balor lost after falling off a rope that snapped. The booking was heavily criticized, with several fans blasting the creative team for compromising the "Demon" gimmick.

Finn Balor is set to bring his alter-ego back for his Hell in a Cell Match against Edge at WrestleMania. The two superstars have been in an intense rivalry for almost a year and are determined to script their final chapter inside the monstrous steel structure. The expectations are high from this bout, and it is vital for Balor to pick up the win.

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind WHEN Demon Finn Balor WINS at #WrestleMania I think he would be a great first opponent for newly crowned champion Cody Rhodes WHEN Demon Finn Balor WINS at #WrestleMania I think he would be a great first opponent for newly crowned champion Cody Rhodes 👀 https://t.co/Q2kqEz8fBC

It would establish him as The Judgment Day leader and help redeem the disastrous loss he had to suffer last time. Balor would be a great addition to the title picture, especially if Cody Rhodes becomes the champion at WrestleMania. Edge could afford to lose in a memorable match, giving Balor a much-needed boost on RAW.

#3 Shouldn't happen at WrestleMania 39: Brock Lesnar retires

نسر NISR @NISR97239379 Brock Lesnar vs omos Raw Brock Lesnar vs omos Raw https://t.co/17gQFw7eld

Brock Lesnar is set to lock horns with Omos at WrestleMania 39. WWE fans were initially shocked when this angle started playing out, but the creative team has generated curiosity for the upcoming bout. This match would also seemingly mark the end of Lesnar's current WWE contract, and it has raised concerns over his future in the company.

Backstage reports recently claimed that The Beast was preparing to hang his boots and was seemingly spotted bidding goodbye to a few people backstage. However, there are also rumors suggesting Lesnar could be looking to extend his stay for a year with a five-match contract. The decorated champion should not bid farewell to the business just yet when a few dream matches can play out in the aforementioned timeframe.

His current gimmick as Cowboy Brock is one of the most over babyface personas in WWE, and it would be unfair to see him retire quietly at the upcoming event. Lesnar is one of the best in-ring workers to set foot inside the squared circle, and he has proved to be good on the mic when he is invested in the storyline. He has always been excellent for business as a top draw and deserves a retirement match where fans can thank him for his dedication to the craft and everything that Brock Lesnar – the WWE Superstar – embodies.

#4 Should happen at WrestleMania 39: Drew McIntyre turns heel

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The dynamic of Drew McIntyre & Sheamus is brilliant. One minute they're best friends, the next they want to destroy each other.



Adding Gunther to the mix creates a different level of brutality. The dynamic of Drew McIntyre & Sheamus is brilliant. One minute they're best friends, the next they want to destroy each other.Adding Gunther to the mix creates a different level of brutality. https://t.co/A83J9kb6pY

Three years ago, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win the WWE Championship and was the MVP of the ThunderDome era. Unfortunately, he never got to celebrate a big win when the crowd returned and has slowly lost momentum. He is still a great babyface, but monotonous storylines have turned him into one of the many babyfaces on the roster.

McIntyre desperately needs a character refresh, and it could happen at WrestleMania this weekend. Intercontinental Champion Gunther will put his title on the line against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39 in a triple-threat match. McIntyre has shown signs of a heel turn and should tap into his villainous side regardless of the result.

It would help book him into memorable feuds against top babyfaces in the company, slowly helping him regain his position as one of the biggest threats in the championship picture. A heel turn might bring Drew McIntyre out of the rut, especially as top superstars gear up for Money in the Bank 2023, which will be held in London.

#5 Shouldn't happen at WrestleMania 39: Logan Paul beats Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins carried RAW on his back when the red brand had no world title after Roman Reigns was crowned the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Architect did the major lifting while losing at almost every premium live event. In the process, he slowly turned from an outright heel to an anti-hero, with the crowd acknowledging him as the top superstar on RAW.

Rollins has lost his match at The Grandest Stage of Them All for three consecutive years. This year, he is facing controversial YouTube star Logan Paul, who will compete in the final WWE match of his current contract. While Paul has been impressive in his last two showings, he should not win against Seth Rollins.

The Architect deserves a title push after his work over the past year and a half. He needs to start picking up big wins, and this weekend will be the perfect time to kick off a new chapter for Seth Rollins.

