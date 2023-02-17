Roman Reigns wins clean, Kevin Owens returns: 3 things that shouldn't happen at Elimination Chamber and 2 things that should

We are two days away from Elimination Chamber 2023. WWE has booked a solid match card for the upcoming premium live event. Top superstars will look to pick up a huge win and gain momentum as we officially step onto the Road to WrestleMania. The creative team deserves plaudits for the storylines heading into the show, but a few potential mistakes should be avoided.

Here, we discuss some things that shouldn't happen at the show and a few things that should. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Shouldn't happen at Elimination Chamber: Roman Reigns picks a clean win over Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is set to compete in the biggest match of his career this weekend when he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two superstars have delivered one of the best storylines we have seen in recent years. Zayn has amassed the lion's share of support from fans, but Reigns is still expected to retain his gold.

While Roman Reigns' victory wouldn't be shocking, it shouldn't be clean. He is no stranger to using The Bloodline members to secure victories in title matches, and Elimination Chamber shouldn't be any different. This will help protect Sami Zayn despite his loss while drawing even more heat toward Roman Reigns.

#2 Should happen at Elimination Chamber: Kevin Owens returns

Contrary to previous backstage rumors, WWE could bring The Usos to help Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. If the Undisputed Tag Team Champions are not present, Solo Sikoa could make his presence known. Regardless of the result, it is expected that Roman Reigns will use members of The Bloodline to launch a vicious attack on Zayn.

It would be the perfect time for Kevin Owens to come out and save his best friend who protected him at Royal Rumble. KO hasn't appeared on TV since losing in the title match against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. He was further subjected to a brutal beatdown by The Bloodline, which led to Zayn betraying Roman Reigns. It would be the perfect opportunity to set up a tag team title feud with The Usos at WrestleMania.

#3 Shouldn't happen at Elimination Chamber: Austin Theory retains United States Championship

Austin Theory will put his United States Championship on the line in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The unforgiving steel structure will see Theory attempt to defend his title against Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano.

While Theory has a decent shot at retaining his gold, it would be the perfect opportunity to dethrone him without hurting his credibility. He has portrayed an arrogant champion quite well so far. It will be interesting to see what he can do for the red brand without the title.

#4 Should happen at Elimination Chamber: Asuka becomes the no. 1 contender for RAW Women's Championship

The Women's Elimination Chamber will determine the No. 1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship. The champion will have the opportunity to challenge Bianca Belalir for the title at WrestleMania. The six competitors in this match will be Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Carmella, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Asuka.

While each superstar is a former champion, Asuka is the top favorite to win the match. She recently returned on RAW and is being portrayed as a heel. It has been a long time since we saw Asuka pose a serious threat in the title picture. She deserves a memorable title feud on the Road to WrestleMania, and it can all start with her win at Elimination Chamber.

#5 Shouldn't happen at Elimination Chamber: Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley lose

Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix will square off against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at the upcoming premium live event. The "Grit Couple" wants revenge for the attacks against the group that The Rated-R Superstar created. While it would be great to see Edge and Phoenix win in what could potentially be their last match together as a couple, it wouldn't be the best decision.

The Judgment Day has just started to gain momentum on RAW, and we can't afford to make a mistake in WrestleMania season. Rhea Ripley is the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner and will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. She couldn't lose a big match before her feud with The Queen.

It will also leave room for an intense feud between Edge and Finn Balor that will lead to their final match, ending the storyline at WrestleMania. WWE was reportedly planning a massive Steel Cage Match between Edge and Balor at Royal Rumble, but the plans were delayed. A rivalry between the stable's past and present leaders deserves to see a compelling end.

