Roman Reigns' worst nightmare, Brock Lesnar? 5 WWE stars who could be Paul Heyman's next client

Paul Heyman has made himself comfortable with Roman Reigns for years after working with Brock Lesnar for an extended time in WWE. The Wiseman has recently run into some trouble with CM Punk’s return. Many believe that his loyalty towards Reigns will be tested in the coming months.

Ad

Heyman has worked extremely smartly his entire career. Instead of pissing off Roman Reigns and working with CM Punk, he could look for another superstar to manage later this year.

There is no shortage of talent who could benefit from working with the greatest in the business. Paul Heyman could take any WWE Superstar to the top of the roster after parting ways with Roman Reigns.

Check out the five WWE stars who could be Paul Heyman’s next client if he leaves Roman Reigns.

Ad

Trending

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

#5. Giulia could return as part of the WWE main roster

Giulia recently dropped her NXT Women’s Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at Roadblock. The booking came as a surprise to many, but reports suggest that the move was made due to an injury to the Japanese star.

Fans could see her take a break from the ring, after which she could return to join the main roster. Her short stay in NXT has shown that she is more than ready to showcase her talent to the WWE Universe.

Ad

Paul Heyman could join Giulia after he is done with Roman Reigns. Helping the young, upcoming star could prove to be a great move from The Wiseman, as he might also be nearing the end of his managerial career.

#4. Bron Breakker could do a lot after getting Roman Reigns’ backing

Ad

Bron Breakker is no stranger to Paul Heyman. During his time in NXT, Roman Reigns sent his Wiseman to the brand to assist Breakker in a match against Carmelo Hayes.

The Intercontinental Champion has been doing well on the main roster, and many fans see him as a future WWE world champion. Paul Heyman could provide him with the push he needs to get to the top of the roster.

After breaking away from Roman Reigns, The Wiseman could align with the young WWE star who has a bright future in the company. He could be pushed as the next Brock Lesnar for some time, and Heyman could make his run much more memorable.

Ad

#3. Stephanie Vaquer has impressed many with her work

Ad

Another top NXT name who seems to be nearly ready for the main roster is Stephanie Vaquer. The Chilean superstar joined WWE last year and has already made her way up to the top of NXT.

Vaquer recently became the first women’s double champion on the brand after she won the NXT Women’s Championship from Giulia while holding the Women’s North American Title. She is among the top-rated female wrestlers in the world.

Ad

The only thing Vaquer seems to lack is mic skills, and Paul Heyman’s services could take her to the next level. Triple H could have Heyman join the female superstar for a blockbuster partnership that could see her take over the main roster.

#2. Drew McIntyre needs just one push in WWE

Ad

Being the only active former world champion on the list, Drew McIntyre still has a lot to achieve in WWE. He is one of the greatest heels on the roster who hasn’t gotten his chance to shine in a long time.

Paul Heyman could help elevate the former World Heavyweight Champion’s career with a top partnership. While The Scottish Warrior is good on the mic, Heyman could provide him with another dimension and take him to the same level as Roman Reigns.

Ad

Pairing the two top stars could turn out to be a genius move for Triple H. McIntyre could work off the push and get to the top title picture for a better run with a world championship.

#1. Brock Lesnar could realign with Paul Heyman

The temperature is seemingly rising between Roman Reigns and CM Punk, and Paul Heyman seems to be at the center of the drama. Fans expect The Wiseman to choose between one of the top stars and stick with them for some time.

Ad

However, Heyman could pull off a major swerve and distance himself from the two men. Instead of joining Reigns or Punk, he could bring back a former client fans have been waiting to see return in WWE.

Brock Lesnar could return later this year with Paul Heyman by his side if he distances himself from Roman Reigns. He could bring the OTC’s worst nightmare back to the company, and the two men could work well together and play up a storyline heading into Brock Lesnar’s retirement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback