Ron Killings/R-Truth’s final WWE run: Best ways to end his career

Ron Killings, widely recognized as R-Truth, remains a fan favorite in WWE as he embarks on his final run in the company. His thunderous return during this year’s Money in the Bank and new character have certainly captured fans’ attention.
The first-ever African-American NWA World Heavyweight Champion has had a storied run in the Stamford-based promotion. From his impeccable comedic timing to his in-ring work, Killings has worked hard to cement his legacy.
Here are some plausible ways the WWE Superstar could end his pro wrestling career:
#4. Form a faction of young superstars
Ron Killings can either form or join a faction of young stars, mentoring them against a dominant heel stable. He can showcase his no-nonsense side through his promo work as part of the group.
The former R-Truth can give some up-and-coming superstars the rub and help them gain popularity. The storyline's culmination can come in the form of a battle of factions at one of WWE’s Big Four Premium Live Events.
#3. Embark on a cross-promotional tour
Similar to his "childhood hero", John Cena, Ron Killings could also embark on a farewell tour. Killings could perform in WWE and its partner promotions, where he could go up against new talents and opponents that he had locked horns with years ago.
At the end of his retirement tour, he could have one final match where he loses respectfully and retires, thanking fans who supported him through the years.
#2. WWE Hall of Fame induction
The former R-Truth being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame before his wrestling career ends will certainly be an intriguing possibility. Over the years, the promotion has occasionally inducted active superstars like Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle into the Hall of Fame.
Killings could continue to wrestle after receiving the honor and use his Hall of Famer status in storylines. Such a scenario could ensure an unforgettable exit for Killings, cementing his legacy as a WWE legend.
#1. Ron Killings/R-Truth could retire after he feuds with a WWE top star
R-Truth taking on a more serious persona as Ron Killings can allow him to start a feud with a top superstar or a reigning world champion. The rivalry can kick off with the top star underestimating Killings for being a comedy act in the past.
The surprise return of Ron Killings during this year's Money in the Bank became one of the most talked-about topics in pro wrestling. His fiery promo on RAW following the event had the same effect on fans. He cut off his hair, confirming the persona change.
Since he has just signed a new contract with WWE, a retirement match against a top star of the company will likely have to wait. However, the creative team can stir up a compelling storyline for Killings, giving him a massive sendoff.
