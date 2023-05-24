Ronda Rousey and 4 other stars who got arrested in WWE

There have been some intense WWE feuds throughout the years. It's no wonder that a few of them were quite personal and even involved outside forces, like a family member or even the police. An example could be Ronda Rousey, who was arrested on multiple occasions for a storyline.

For this list, we are going to explore four other notable superstars who were "arrested" in WWE.

#4. Tony D ' Angelo (WWE NXT May 2023)

The first entry on this list is also the most recent one. Tony D'Angelo is playing a mafia-esque character on NXT. Due to his position as The Don, it has been hinted in previous years that his name was linked to multiple crimes and dirty activities.

On the May 23, 2023, episode of the developmental brand, the star appeared inside an interrogation room with a police officer. After some questioning, two cops arrested the superstar after someone from his group possibly revealed information about him.

#3. John Cena (WWE SmackDown, 2005)

John Cena is one of the stars who mostly played a babyface in the company, but his time as the Doctor of Thuganomics was surely a fun memory. Still, he got in trouble even without playing the aforementioned character.

During the March 31, 2005 episode of Smackdown, The Cenation Leader was having a match with Carlito when it was interrupted by JBL. The latter brought in numerous cops and arrested Cena for "vandalizing" his vehicle.

#2. Stephanie McMahon (WWE RAW, 2014)

It's been known that Triple H had a few encounters with the law in his career. He was arrested in 1999, 2000, 2002, and 2009, but his wife and notable wrestling figure Stephanie McMahon was only arrested once.

Brie Bella briefly "quit" the company on June 2014 as part of Daniel Bryan's feud with The Authority. A month later, she returned as a fan and had a physical confrontation with Stephanie McMahon.

McMahon was later charged with assault and battery for attacking Brie, who wasn't an employee at the time. The charges were dropped after Steph rehired Brie and agreed to a match at that year's SummerSlam event.

#1. Bobby Lashley (WWE RAW, 2019)

One of the unexpected angles in the company's history was the on-screen relationship between Bobby Lashley and Lana as part of the former's feud with Rusev.

In December 2019, Lana announced that she filed another restraining order against The Bulgarian Brute, and he could not touch her and Lashley. The couple even had police officers present.

After Bobby's feud with Kevin Owens, Rusev emerged from the crowd and attacked The All Mighty. However, the cops instead arrested Bobby. They also arrested Lana not long after she slapped one of the cops.

