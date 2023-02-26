Ronda Rousey gets brutally trolled by 40-year-old WWE star

Ronda Rousey has received a lot of flak for her recent comments about WWE's women's tag team division. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was recently mocked by Natalya for her latest remarks.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has shifted her focus to the tag team division over the last few months. She has been teaming up with Shayna Baszler and the duo have wreaked havoc on the blue brand. They had a confrontation with Natalya and Tegan Nox on this week's SmackDown, after which Baszler defeated The BOAT in a singles match.

After the match, Rousey took to Twitter to point out that SmackDown's women's tag team division only consists of Natalya and whoever she can convince to join forces with her. The former UFC star also highlighted that Damage CTRL rarely defend their tag titles.

Natalya, who sometimes tweets as her 'assistant,' was quick to mock Rousey's tweet, taking a jibe at the former UFC star's past 'conspiracy theory' comments.

"Hi. This is Bob, Natalya’s assistant. I read that too fast as 'UFOS defend their titles every week' and thought Conspiracy Rousey was at it again," she tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Nattie @NatbyNature

Natalya had some harsh words for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler after WWE SmackDown

Natalya has been battling Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for quite some time in WWE. The 40-year-old has teamed up with Shotzi in the past to take on the duo. However, she was unsuccessful in her attempt. She was helped by Tegan Nox on the blue brand this week.

Natalya did not mince her words while speaking about the heel duo on SmackDown LowDown after the show:

"It meant the world to me that Tegan had my back. I know you're new to our locker room but you can see everything that's going on in our locker room. You can see that Ronda and Shayna are both snakes and they're not nice women. They're not supportive women and they've just been so rotten to so many of us that it's just nice to know that I have people that support me."

Nattie @NatbyNature We can’t control the cards we are dealt, just how we play the hand. #SmackDown We can’t control the cards we are dealt, just how we play the hand. #SmackDown https://t.co/lDXTaPJaIn

WWE has been building up Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler as a powerful duo. The two former MMA stars could challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. The seeds for the potential match were planted with a Twitter exchange between Bayley and Rousey.

