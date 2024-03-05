Ronda Rousey to return as a heel and cost top WWE star at WrestleMania 40 to set up a retirement match? Chances explored

Ronda Rousey will be in town during WrestleMania XL weekend, which is why a surprise return cannot be completely ruled out.

WWE might want to bring her back for a cameo in Philadelphia if she's available. Ronda Rousey could return as a heel to cost Becky Lynch her Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion shortly after SummerSlam last year. She lost to her frenemy Shayna Baszler in an MMA rules match, which would wind up her WWE career.

The Rowdy One soon announced her retirement from professional wrestling via an Instagram post. However, that didn't last long, as the 37-year-old stalwart came out of retirement a few months later to wrestle alongside her best friend Marina Shafir on the indies and ROH.

Expand Tweet

Ronda costing Becky at The Show of Shows would help set up a long-awaited singles match between the two women, which was supposed to happen at Survivor Series in 2018.

No offense to Shayna Baszler, but it would be fitting if Ronda Rousey passed the proverbial torch to Becky Lynch before officially riding off into the sunset.

Becky Lynch on dream Ronda Rousey match not taking place in WWE

Speaking to Daily Mail UK, Becky Lynch explained why her dream match against Ronda Rousey never came to fruition while the latter was still active.

The Man, however, is open to the idea of facing The Rowdy One if she comes back to WWE ever again:

"Do I think that was the match that everyone was clamoring for? Yes, it was. Everyone wanted that singles match. And I think people thought that moment in time would be evergreen, and it wasn't. That's OK too. I think you can't force things when they're not there, and I think we see that with what's currently going on with the product. If she ever comes back again, maybe that season will be right there. Maybe it will be springtime on that story again, but it never got back to that."

The only time Rousey and Lynch shared the squared circle was during the triple-threat match featuring Charlotte Flair for the RAW and SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 35.

Will the two women cross paths in a singles competition? Only time will tell.

Would you like to see Ronda Rousey return to WWE at WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Do you want to see Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch in 2024? Yes No 0 votes