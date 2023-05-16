Ronda Rousey returns: Why was she missing from WWE for over a month

Not for the first time, Ronda Rousey 'packed a punch' during her return to WWE RAW. She attacked Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after the latter's match against Chelsea Green. Shayna Baszler accompanied her, meaning that the Horsewomen of UFC have united under the red brand's banner once again.

The Rowdy One competed at WrestleMania 39, in which she won the Fatal-Four Way Tag Team Showcase Match alongside Baszler. It was announced that the winner will get a shot at the Women's Tag Team Titles. Yet, the duo disappeared. Morgan and Rodriguez took the contender spot against Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch.

Ronda Rousey's month-long absence from WWE was due to an injury she sustained on an episode of SmackDown. Her Instagram post mentioned that she was suffering from a dislocated elbow, which seemingly got inflicted during a brawl with Natalya and Tegan Nox. It was the reason for her minimal amount of in-ring time at 'Mania.

During her break from WWE television, Ronda Rousey created a storm on social media with her bold comments.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet called out the creative for the way they booked her feud with Liv Morgan last summer. She was also discontent with the state of the women's tag team division. Reports mentioned she wasn't alone in that thought.

Ronda Rousey has finally returned. It remains to be seen how the multi-time Women's Champion brings about a revolution in the tag division alongside The Queen of Spades.

Given the fact that they were rumored to have a Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania, it is safe to say they are the favorites to clinch the gold.

The deadly duo of WWE: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are undefeated this year

Fans were intrigued to see the infamous Baszler-Rousey team play out on WWE. They used to feature in live events for months but never got into the same boat in televised events until Tribute to the Troops 2022.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet started 2023 without a title on her waist. Still, she can't complain about the run she is having in the women's tag team division. Rousey and Baszler have defeated the likes of Natalya, Tegan Nox, and Shotzi to emphasize their dominance in the tag team division.

At WrestleMania 39, the duo scored a victory over the teams of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, Natalya and Shotzi, and Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. The momentum is on their side, given that they defeated the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions without much effort.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes