Ronda Rousey’s recent controversial comments reportedly backed by several other WWE Superstars

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey's recent comments about the booking of the company's women's division shocked the wrestling world. It seems like multiple other stars share the same view.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet called out the creative department for the way they handled the feud between her and Liv Morgan last summer. Rousey stressed that the feud was booked by a bunch of octogenarians (an 80-89-year-old person) and called them out for putting less than five minutes into the women's storylines.

While Ronda Rousey may be the only one to publicly express her discontent, a new report has stated that many other stars share the same view. According to WRKD Wrestling, people backstage feel that the women's division has not been given as much priority as their male counterparts heading into this year's WrestleMania season.

"Ronda Rousey is not alone in her feelings about the women’s division booking, as others backstage feel the women have struggled to gain traction this #WrestleMania season compared to the men due to their writing,"- WRKD Wrestling reported

Liv Morgan mocked Ronda Rousey's recent video about their WWE match

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey had a heated feud during the summer of 2022 that started with the former cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The duo then had a match at SummerSlam, where Liv won in a controversial manner. Following the bout, Ronda was suspended from WWE for attacking a referee. The Baddest Woman on the Planet later returned to set up another match at Extreme Rules where she won the title back, marking the end of their feud.

Before Rousey turned heel, she and Morgan teamed up to take on Natalya and Sonya Deville in a tag team match. The Rowdy recently posted a backstage video to which Liv responded by saying that the only thing the former was right about was her as*.

Liv Morgan and Rousey will once again come face-to-face at WWE WrestleMania 39 as both women are part of the fatal 4-way tag team match at the event. Morgan is teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez while the former UFC star will have Shayna Baszler alongside her.

