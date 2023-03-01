Ronda Rousey reportedly set to gain revenge on Becky Lynch in WWE after 4 years: Here's how

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey is hot on the trail of Becky Lynch. The former arch-rivals share a history that ended abruptly several years ago while they were on the RAW brand. The Man came out on top at the time, but The Rowdy One may have finally been given an opportunity to even the score against Becky Lynch.

In 2019, Rousey reigned supreme on the red brand. The former RAW Women's Champion boasted multiple wins against top wrestlers. However, her impressive title run met a controversial end at WrestleMania 35. Becky Lynch scored a pinfall on Rousey even though her shoulders were not down for the full three-count.

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has a chance to finally get her revenge on Becky Lynch after four long years. Newly introduced to the tag team division with Shayna Baszler, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has raised red flags for the current champions, Lynch and Lita. The team of former MMA fighters will reportedly fight for the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39.

Earlier, speculations were that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler would fight Damage CTRL members Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. The title change on RAW, just a month before 'Mania, raised many eyebrows. There is legit heat between Bayley and Ronda on social media, but Becky Lynch is yet to be incorporated.

Ronda Rousey's partner, Shayna Baszler believes she will get an opportunity to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions soon

The Baddest Woman on the Planet used to be an unrelenting lone wolf. Eventually, she reportedly wanted a change and decided to explore the tag division. Her decision even led to some creative changes, but WWE seems to have found their footing in booking Rousey as a tag specialist on SmackDown.

During an interview with WWE Die Woche, Shayna Baszler was asked if she and Ronda Rousey were pursuing the Women's Tag Team Championships. The Queen of Spades disclosed it's an opportunity she doesn't want to miss out on.

"If that opportunity presents itself, it's definitely not something we're going to say no to [...] It seems like people have forgotten just who Ronda and I are. We're here to remind them. The title opportunities will come if we're ourselves and we're not taking any crap from anyone. I wouldn't say it's something we're chasing necessarily, but it's definitely something we see down the road." (H/T Fightful)

WWE has experimented with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler as a monster duo in the past several months. Is it time to pull the trigger on a championship feud? Let us know in the comments.

