Top 10 Ronda Rousey WWE Dream Matches

Top 5 / Top 10
640   //    12 Mar 2019, 11:54 IST

Ronda Rousey is one of the most famous women athletes today
Ronda Rousey is one of the most famous women athletes today

Every since arriving in the squared circle of WWE, fans and pundits have questioned whether ex-UFC star Ronda Rousey had what it took to make the transition from combat fighting to professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

Of course, Rousey has proven herself since her 2018 arrival by performing in above average matches against the likes of Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair, elevating the women's division to an even greater plateau than it had already reached before she arrived.

Though there have been and will continue to be hiccups along the way, such as the unfortunate botches in the unplanned RAW title match against Ruby Riot, Rousey is still poised to become perhaps the biggest and best female star in the company's history if and when she decides to stick it out and perfect her new-found craft.

Her rumored post-WrestleMania leave of absence may, for some, be a cause for concern. However, since she has reportedly said she loves wrestling and is in fact contractually bound under a three-year deal, it is likely that she will use any potential leave as a mere rest period to rejuvenate so she can return and scratch off a long list of dream opponents.

These are the top 10 WWE dream matches of Ronda Rousey, as of March 11, 2019.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

#10 Beth Phoenix


Beth Phoenix in her prime
Beth Phoenix in her prime

Beth Phoenix is popularly known as the Glamazon, and for good reason. The Amazonian power wrestler is one of the strongest women in the history of the company. So strong, that she was even allowed to enter the all-men's Royal Rumble once in 2012.

With a credible amateur wrestling background and four WWE Women's/Divas championship reigns under her belt, the Hall of Famer could potentially make for great opponent against Ronda Rousey if she could be talked into coming out of retirement, as she likely will following the angle with Nia Jax and Tamina at Fastlane 2019.

Semi-legitimate grappling from both women could be gainfully employed, along with a host of power moves from Phoenix, contrasted with judo throws and submissions from Rousey. The David vs. Goliath matching of Rousey vs. Nia Jax, where Ronda literally climbed up on Jax like a tree in her backyard, could be even more successfully executed with a more respected and experienced opponent, like Beth.


1 / 10 NEXT
Roy Rogers
An opinionated observer of professional wrestling.
