Royal Rumble 2020: 5 Finishes for The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan - Massive debut, legend confronts Wyatt?

The Fiend has destruction on his mind!

The annual Royal Rumble 2020 event is merely a couple of days away from us as the WWE Universe is ready to kickstart its journey on the Road to WrestleMania. With Royal Rumble being the official start of the WrestleMania season, the company has a big task at their hands this Sunday at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Apart from the two Royal Rumble matches, another major contest to look forward to is that between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan for the former's Universal Championship. A storyline that has been amazingly built by the two veterans, many are considering this to be the best rivalry that the Universal title has seen, since its inception in 2016.

In this article, let's take a look at five ways in which this encounter can end. Do let us know your opinions and predictions for this match. Do you think Bryan stands any chance of defeating this sadistic creature?

#5 The Fiend wins in a dominating manner

Be scared, Daniel!

The contract signing between The Fiend and Daniel Bryan at the go-home SmackDown show for Royal Rumble made one thing clear, Bray Wyatt is sick and The Fiend has destruction on his mind. Then what chances does Bryan have against this eerie alter-ego of Bray Wyatt?

Wyatt has previously mentioned on the Firefly Funhouse episode that The Fiend does not like Bryan, and we might just see the same at Royal Rumble with the Universal Champion decimating him in a dominating manner.

Add to it the fact that the match will have the two competitors tied together with a strap. Daniel Bryan chose this stipulation to ensure The Fiend doesn't escape, but let's be honest, he might end up in a situation where he would want to escape from the sinister creature, rather than the other way around.

The Fiend defeating Daniel Bryan fair and clean is one of the most possible endings that we could see this Sunday.

