Royal Rumble 2020: 5 Surprises that could happen- Former WWE Champion returns, Unexpected face turn

Jan 20, 2020

Could Finn Balor eventually end up eliminating The Beast Incarnate?

Can you believe that we are only days away from the biggest show of the month - Royal Rumble 2020? 30 Superstars will enter the ring in two separate contests to determine who goes on to WrestleMania to be featured in a massive title match!

What makes this year's action unique is that there will be Superstars from NXT as well who will be contesting for an opportunity at the coveted world titles. I do wonder if the Royal Rumble winners have a chance to challenge for the NXT men's and women's titles as well.

While that surprise would be too strange indeed, I've listed down 5 more realistic possibilities for the Royal Rumble match for your reading pleasure. These are surprises that could happen, but as always, I do not claim to have inside information, so there's no guarantee that they will.

But at the same time, they sure might!

#5 Jinder Mahal makes a big surprise return

One of the biggest problems with bringing a popular babyface back during the Royal Rumble is that the audience may not necessarily like it if they are eliminated and may actually hijack the whole match.

We saw it with Daniel Bryan when the audience let WWE know what they thought of the company's creative decisions. But Jinder Mahal is a heel and for him to return during the Royal Rumble match may not be such a bad call to be quite honest.

Mahal will obviously not win the Royal Rumble because he's not booked nearly as strongly as he used to be, back when India was WWE's most important market. But he could go on to eliminate a popular babyface like Drew McIntyre and embark on a feud with his former stable-mate. His return will not be monumental but it will certainly be quite significant.

