5 Signs that Edge will be cleared to wrestle in a WWE ring again

Could Edge make a massive comeback to a WWE ring?

Edge is one of the most celebrated professional wrestlers of all time. The whole wrestling world mourned when he had to retire prematurely in the year 2011, after what had been an extraordinary career in the ring.

The official reason that was given for the same was cervical spinal stenosis, which could have led to paralysis, were he to continue as a sports entertainer. At the time of his retirement, Edge had won 31 Championships in the company and went on to take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

But there are certain indicators that Edge will return to the ring again, and while nothing is certain until it happens, I do believe that we're only days away from seeing a big return. No, I do not mean a full-fledged WWE run, but a special appearance, presumably at a stage like the Royal Rumble.

So, let's commence with why I believe that Edge may return.

#5 Royal Rumble rumors

Veteran journalist Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently answered a mailbag question where he said that his gut feeling is that Edge will return at the Royal Rumble. And this stems from the fact that Edge has signed a brand new deal with WWE that has a fantastic upside, which could mean that he could potentially make a Royal Rumble return.

As Mr. Johnson pointed out in the same column, Edge has previously denied an in-ring return on social media.

But a brand new deal means more involvement in the WWE product, and while that could always happen as an announcer or even a manager, I don't think that a Royal Rumble appearance can be ruled out. There is no chance at all that Edge will win the Royal Rumble, but even a minor appearance will be major news.

