3 reasons why Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre isn't a good idea and 3 reasons it is

The last RAW of 2020 ended in a cliffhanger, and the first RAW of 2020 ended in a shock with Goldberg's return. After Drew McIntyre defeated Keith Lee in the main event to retain the WWE Championship, he was given an ovation by the legends before Goldberg showed up.

When Goldberg shows up to confront a World Champion, it's clear what the picture is like. Goldberg didn't beat around the bush and challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2021.

Now, this is a mixed bag of a match. While Goldberg isn't the most popular part-time legend, there are valid reasons why WWE brings them up. Even from Goldberg's point of view, he's able to make a massive paycheque to wrestle for a few minutes. If Vince McMahon is willing to pay Goldberg so much for so little, why not take it while he can?

Here are a few reasons why the match between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg is a good idea, and a few reasons why it's a bad one:

#3. Is a good idea: Goldberg brings ratings

The first thought when Goldberg returned for a WWE title match is that it's a move to get the ratings back. As you may know, RAW ratings in 2020 went down significantly, reaching an all-time low in December.

It was a bad sign, and it was clear that things had to change. WWE went with their usual option of using part-time legends as a band-aid. And despite all the criticism that Goldberg receives, he is a big ratings draw. He has proven time and again to be good for the ratings, and the overall appeal to casual fans is much bigger as well.

Goldberg's return gives a lot of attention to RAW as well as the 2021 Royal Rumble event. There's no doubt about the buzz he brings in, and more eyes on the product is what Goldberg is best at getting.