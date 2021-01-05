Royal Rumble 2021: 5 better opponents for Drew McIntyre than Goldberg

Drew McIntyre will be facing Goldberg at the 2021 Royal Rumble in another WWE title defense and it will prove to be a big test for him. A lot of WWE fans won't be too happy about Goldberg getting yet another World Championship opportunity, but there are several reasons why it's happening - with some good and not-so-good reasons.

Fans are understandably upset about Goldberg's return to a top spot, so here are five better opponents for Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble:

#5. Brock Lesnar - Last appearance was a match against Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Brock Lesnar has been notably absent from WWE for 2020 post-WrestleMania 36. He had one of his most inactive years since 2012, having only wrestled in the Royal Rumble, Super ShowDown (for a little over a minute), and at WrestleMania 36.

The Royal Rumble 2020 match was a career-highlight for Brock Lesnar even though he didn't win it. It was the most dominant individual performance in Royal Rumble history as well.

Brock Lesnar reportedly didn't return to WWE after that since the company didn't want to utilize him without a crowd. Instead, they let his contract expire, and he's technically a free agent.

Advertisement

However, he is expected to re-sign. It isn't clear when he will appear again, but he will be expected for WrestleMania season. Brock Lesnar would have been a perfect Royal Rumble opponent for Drew McIntyre - either to take the title off him or to put him over in a big way once again.

That would have been a blockbuster WWE Title match at the 2021 Royal Rumble. Not just that, but with Brock Lesnar, there would be a guarantee of a longer match. The WrestleMania 36 match against Drew McIntyre hardly lasted a few minutes, but it seemed to be a way for WWE to keep the door open to a rematch.

With the rumored SummerSlam clash falling through, Royal Rumble would have been the next best option for a rematch.