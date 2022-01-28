5 last-minute changes WWE can make at Royal Rumble 2022: Huge Roman Reigns twist, Major return shakes things up

We are less than three days away from the Royal Rumble and WWE has set the card in stone. Every match is exciting, with the main highlights naturally being the two 30-person contests.

Several aspects of the Rumble matches could change at the last moment, from participants being shifted around to announcements on entry numbers. In fact, the big winners might not even be on the card right now.

This sparks lots of intrigue heading into the event. WWE has built several superstars up but there is potential for a few major swerves, as we will get to. Vince McMahon will want to celebrate the first Rumble with fans in two years, so we should expect the unexpected.

Here are five possible last-minute changes that WWE can make at the Royal Rumble. Which of these do you see happening? Let us know down in the comments section.

#5 WWE removes a few entrants from the Men's Royal Rumble Match

WWE has a habit of altering the Royal Rumble line-up at the last moment, especially in recent years. An example of this is the 2020 edition of the 30-man tussle. Bobby Lashley, Rusev, and Heavy Machinery were taken out of the match.

Something similar may happen this year, especially with over half of the field scheduled to be RAW Superstars. The promotion could quietly remove a couple of names from the mix, like The Street Profits, Dirty Dawgs, or Alpha Academy.

This way, a couple more spots can open up for potential surprises while minimizing the number of inconsequential entrants in the Men's Rumble.

#4 Naomi is announced as the No.1 entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Naomi has been feuding with Sonya Deville for months, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if she is forced to enter the Women's Royal Rumble Match from No.1. With SmackDown only one day before the event, this announcement would be on short notice if it indeed comes.

Anyway, this booking decision makes sense from a logical and match layout perspective. Naomi can be the 'Iron Woman' of the bout and use multiple creative ways to escape elimination.

She is even an outside contender to be a part of the final four in the 30-woman match. Perhaps, this might even lead to her snapping and finally joining The Bloodline.

