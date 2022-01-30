5 things WWE got right at Royal Rumble: Seth Rollins wins, Brock Lesnar and Rona Rousey surprise

Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble had six matches. Apart from the Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches, two major championship bouts were booked for the show.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns competed for the Universal Championship. The Visionary looked set to continue his perfect record against Reigns in title matches.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley got his hands on Brock Lesnar in a one-on-one match at the Premium Live Event. Lashley had a point to prove after demanding the dream match for years.

Edge & Beth Phoenix teamed up for a blockbuster match against The Miz & Maryse to determine who’s WWE's 'It Couple.' Doudrop got her first title match at a Premium Live Event against Becky Lynch.

The night was full of surprises and saw many Hall of Famers return to the ring. Take a look at the five things WWE got right at this year’s Royal Rumble.

#5. Roman Reigns got himself disqualified at WWE Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins was playing mind games with Roman Reigns early at Royal Rumble. He entered dressed in Shield attire and with the former group's music playing.

Reigns and Rollins locked in early, and The Visionary got the upper hand. He powerbombed Reigns through the announce table and countered a spear with a kick to the face. He nearly won with the Stomp, but the champ kicked out.

The Tribal Chief finally got the upper hand and started punishing his former partner. Rollins continued to stay on top as he laughed at his former partner and offered a fist bump. The Head of the Table locked in a guillotine choke and refused to let go even after Rollins reached the ropes. The referee called for a disqualification to award the win to The Visionary, but Reigns retained his title.

After the match, Reigns battered Rollins with several chair shots. The match was outstanding and delivered in the best way possible. Both men were protected in the finish, and Rollins looked like the stronger star at Royal Rumble.

The Tribal Chief still can’t beat Rollins, and that will likely lead to another epic match between the two. It'd be a shame if the creative team decides to make it a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania.

