WWE Royal Rumble 2022 - 5 Potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins: Major return takes place, Possible face turn?  

Aside from the 30-person Royal Rumble matches, one of the most anticipated bouts on January 29 will be Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' singles clash.

Both men have a storied history with each other as friends and foes. They initially made a significant impact on the main roster alongside Jon Moxley (f.k.a. Dean Ambrose) in The Shield. The trio's original run ended back in 2014, after which Reigns and Rollins faced off in several one-on-one matches.

Although the faction had subsequent reunions after its initial split, things have changed considerably with the current Universal Champion's heel turn and his upcoming opponent's wacky "Drip God" persona.

Let's take a look at five potential finishes for Reigns vs. Rollins. Who do you think will win this match? Sound off in the comments section below.

#5. Roman Reigns retains his title in a clean outcome at Royal Rumble 2022

The Tribal Chief comes across as the favorite to win on most occasions nowadays. WWE Royal Rumble could continue that tradition, with Reigns triumphing over his former stablemate.

While Seth Rollins has jumped in and out of the top title picture over the last few years, he is no longer the pure babyface who wins often. On the other hand, his current rival claims to be in "god mode" right now, which is not a false moniker given his record since August 2020.

So when it comes to how dominant both men have been on television lately, Reigns easily wins the comparison. Thus, a clean victory for him at Royal Rumble would not be a far-fetched scenario.

WWE higher-ups may want to maintain stability by keeping the title on Reigns. And Rollins would not look weak in losing to The Tribal Chief at this point in the latter's championship run. Still, the history between these rivals indicates that the match will likely be competitive.

