Royal Rumble 2022 - 7 Potential finishes for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley: Unexpected squash, Potential distractions, & More

While the Royal Rumble event is famous for its 30-person battles, this year's show also features a long-awaited dream match. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will go one-on-one for the first time in history on January 29.

The buildup to their Royal Rumble showdown has certainly been exciting. Even though the matchup had been teased for several years, it was the Day 1 event where it finally seemed plausible.

Now that the bout is official, many fans are eager to find out who will emerge victoriously from their upcoming contest. Let's take a look at seven possible outcomes for Lesnar vs. Lashley at Royal Rumble. Also, feel free to mention your predictions for this match in the comments section below.

#7. Bobby Lashley wins the WWE Championship after a grueling battle

Despite both veterans' equally impressive physical prowess, booking trends favor Brock Lesnar's winning chances at Royal Rumble. After all, it wasn't until recently that Lashley received a monster push, while Lesnar has been a megastar for years.

WWE holds the opportunity to push The All Mighty as the superior competitor over his opponent — a decision that would seem somewhat out of the norm.

However, Lashley's victory after a competitive battle would not be a thoroughly unrealistic outcome, given how strong he appears compared to most stars on the current roster.

#6. Brock Lesnar gets embarrassed with a squash loss at the Royal Rumble

One of the most apparent aspects of their feud is how Lesnar does not seem to take his upcoming opponent too seriously. This development is primarily due to how The Beast Incarnate has showcased a more humorous side to his personality lately.

Thus, WWE might have set the stage for Lashley's dominant win, which would also serve as his fitting response to Lesnar's "Bobby who?" joke.

The squash outcome at Royal Rumble does not come across as unrealistic either. At Survivor Series 2016, the current WWE Champion was taken aback when he lost to Goldberg in under two minutes.

