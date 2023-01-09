Royal Rumble comeback, NXT authority figure - 5 ways to book Bubba Ray Dudley's return to WWE as Bully Ray

Former WWE Superstar Bubba Ray Dudley revitalized his wrestling career in 2022 with the 'Bully Ray' persona. What does 2023 have in store for the legend? Maybe we'll get to see him return to the WWE ring sometime this year.

Bully Ray has kept himself busy outside of WWE, performing for Impact Wrestling, NWA, ECW, and various independent promotions. Most fans know Ray for being one-half of the iconic Dudley Boyz tag team with D-Von Dudley. But what if he brought his Bully Ray gimmick over to the Stamford-based promotion?

The former two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion is set to battle Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship in a Full Metal Mayhem match at Hard To Kill on January 13, 2023.

Even if he does win gold, there's still a chance Bully Ray could open the Forbidden Door to WWE, much like Mickie James during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Without further ado, let's look at five possible ways to book Bully Ray in WWE.

#5. Bully Ray becomes a surprise entrant in WWE's 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match

As previously mentioned, at last year's Rumble, the then-Impact Knockouts World Champion made an appearance as an entrant in the women's match. Mickie James' appearance showed that the promotion is willing to open the Forbidden Door with Impact Wrestling as it pertains to the Royal Rumble. Perhaps in 2023, Bully Ray will follow a similar route.

Fans were excited to see Bubba Ray Dudley's surprise return during the 2015 Royal Rumble match. They might also pop for Bully Ray in the 2023 Rumble, even though that character isn't as famous as the one he used in WWE.

The multi-time ECW World Tag Team Champion has never portrayed the Bully Ray gimmick in a WWE ring. On January 28, it might be time for the fans inside the Alamodome to get a dose of Bully.

#4. Bully Ray shows why he's an ECW legend inside WWE's Elimination Chamber

D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon The boyz reunited again for the first time in about 7 years Bubba, spike and D’Von the Dudley boyz!!! #ecw The boyz reunited again for the first time in about 7 years Bubba, spike and D’Von the Dudley boyz!!! #ecw https://t.co/LV2hp3RRcJ

Bubba Ray Dudley was one of the top stars of Extreme Championship Wrestling, a promotion that pushed boundaries when it came to violence. The Elimination Chamber is one of company's most violent structures, yet Bubba Ray has never found himself battling it out inside the chamber.

The 51-year-old has had a remarkable career in every promotion he has stepped foot in. While he was never a main-event singles competitor in the Stamford-based promotion, he would fit right into the chaos that is the Elimination Chamber.

Bully Ray likely won't win a match like the Elimination Chamber, especially with WrestleMania implications or a top title associated with that win. However, he'd likely be able to put on one hell of a performance, showing the WWE Universe why his talent extends far beyond the tag team division.

#3. Bully Ray becomes an enforcer and authority figure in WWE NXT

In June 2021, Samoa Joe was brought back to the promotion as the enforcer of then-NXT General Manager William Regal. If Bully Ray makes his way to WWE sometime in the future, what if Shawn Michaels gave him that same role?

Per the conditions of the job, Ray won't be able to wrestle anyone on the roster unless provoked. But once provoked, much like Joe in 2021, Bully would have ample opportunity to retaliate.

Bully Ray is currently playing the role of a ruthless heel in Impact Wrestling, but the enforcer character doesn't necessarily have to be a heel. Samoa Joe was a babyface when he was an enforcer, and Bully Ray could do the same.

However, considering that Ray is a natural heel, perhaps he'd be better suited as a villainous enforcer of a corrupt enterprise.

#2. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Bully Ray

During Bully's most recent run with Impact Wrestling, he's demonstrated that he cares more about becoming the Impact World Champion than keeping friends. He's willing to take the spotlight away from Josh Alexander. As a member of the NXT roster, he could do the same when going up against two-time champion Bron Breakker.

As a pro wrestler, Bully Ray would be the antithesis of what NXT typically has to offer in recent years. He's far from a developmental talent, and Ray competing in NXT would be similar to The New Day wrestling for tag team gold at Deadline.

Ray could be used to put Breakker over if they were ever to lock horns. But if the company decides to make him the new NXT Champion, fans may finally get a chance to see Ray presented as a top-level singles performer.

Ray can then cut heel promos about being proud that he's taking away opportunities from NXT rookies.

#1. Austin Theory vs. Bully Ray for the WWE United States Championship

Ray could be effective either as a face or a heel, but if he were to be booked against Austin Theory on RAW, Bully's character would likely be closer to a babyface. The United States Champion has no issue being disrespectful to a veteran like Dolph Ziggler, and he can follow a similar path when put in the ring with Bully Ray.

The only singles championship that Ray won in WWE was the Hardcore Championship, but what if he were able to become United States Champion in 2023? Win or lose, Theory vs. Bully could make for some entertaining television. The 51-year-old could teach the RAW Superstar a lesson in respect.

After defeating Seth Rollins on RAW's first episode of 2023, Austin Theory seems to be running out of opponents for his U.S. Title. Bully Ray would be a more than credible challenger for a mid-card title if he were to make his way back to the Stamford-based promotion.

