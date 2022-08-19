4 reasons why Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler is a feud both WWE Superstars need

Theory is Mr. Money in the Bank 2022, while Dolph Ziggler is a former WWE World Champion. One represents the future while the other represents the past, an up-and-coming star against a former Mr. MITB whose biggest career highlight was cashing in his briefcase to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Their feud kicked off in July 2022 after Ziggler started to interfere in Theory's matches. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the rivalry was taken to the next level after the former US Champion's harsh words to The Show Off led to a backstage brawl. The former defeated the latter in a match that night, but it's clear that this rivalry is far from finished.

As the former Austin Theory prepares for a run at the top title, he could use the help of a veteran to show him the ropes.

The budding feud between Theory and Ziggler is exactly what both wrestlers need right now. Here are four reasons why.

#4. Boost Theory's credentials while giving Dolph Ziggler a greater spotlight in WWE

Even though Theory is Mr. Money in the Bank, he somewhat lacks the credibility to be taken seriously as a main event competitor if he were to successfully cash in his briefcase. Not only do wrestlers like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns appear to be leagues above Theory, but the latter couldn't even win his US Title back.

Theory's most recent opponent, Dolph Ziggler, hasn't done much since his NXT Title reign ended earlier this year. However, he is a credible worker both on the mic and between the ropes. Ziggler could definitely teach Theory a thing or two while also getting greater exposure for himself on Monday Night RAW.

Even in defeat, Ziggler would be in a better role than where he was previously. Meanwhile, Theory's stock will keep rising with every win.

#3. Theory can learn from a veteran, and Dolph could be taken seriously again on Monday Night Raw

As previously noted, Dolph Ziggler can certainly show Theory a thing or two. This is especially true considering that the former has led an 18-year-long career with WWE, winning numerous titles in both the tag team and singles divisions.

In 2022, Theory has been allowed to work with one of the most decorated wrestlers on the roster. Ziggler is a six-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time World Champion, and someone who has the chance to be taken seriously again as a WWE Superstar.

Not only does Theory have the chance to learn from an all-time great, but Ziggler has the opportunity to once again get his career back on the right track. The 25-year-old doesn't appear ready for the main event yet, but that might change after The Showoff takes him to school.

#2. Both wrestlers lack championship gold and need a memorable feud

Theory needs a feud to help fill the gap between now and when he decides to cash in on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. On the other hand, Ziggler needs a fresh feud to bring him back into relevancy.

Theory is the youngest United States Champion under the WWE banner but was convincingly defeated by Bobby Lashley not once but twice at premium live events. Hence, it doesn't look like he'll be going after The All Mighty soon.

After losing the NXT Title to Bron Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania 38, it appears evident that Dolph is done with the brand and wants a piece of Theory on the main roster.

Both are no longer champions and could benefit from feuding until greater opportunities arise. Not only could Theory use Dolph as a stepping stone to the top, but the latter could also use this feud to rise to a higher level on the roster.

#1. It's a relevant storyline that highlights the past and future of Mr. MITB

Years before Theory stepped inside the WWE ring, Dolph Ziggler was considered the future of professional wrestling. He won the 2012 Money in the Bank ladder match. During that year, he battled and bested legends like John Cena and Chris Jericho.

On the night after WrestleMania 29, Dolph cashed in on his MITB contract on a battered Alberto Del Rio. This would lead to arguably the loudest pop achieved by a MITB cash-in.

Although his run as World Heavyweight Champion was rather lackluster, with much of the blame falling on a concussion, Dolph still pulled off one of Monday Night RAW's most memorable moments.

Theory is the 2022 Men's MITB winner, and the outcome of his cash-in is yet to be written. Meanwhile, Theory and Ziggler could use a relevant storyline to sink their teeth in. Apart from them, WWE Universe also needs an engaging storyline.

