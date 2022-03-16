5 times Dolph Ziggler proved how good he is

WWE has a plethora of talent at their disposal, with a great roster brimming with elite in-ring acumen.

Among those top superstars is Dolph Ziggler. A fan-favorite throughout his time in WWE, he is one of the most reliable performers the company has in their ranks. Ziggler can seamlessly fit into any feud, from a midcard match to a main-event world title contest.

He has been in WWE for a long time now, and has established the Dolph Ziggler brand of wrestling and character. The Showoff, as he is popularly known, has contested some absolute bangers and delivered some exceptional performances over the years. When he retires, he will be remembered as a consistent and solid performer.

Even though the former world champion has had dodgy bookings at times, there have been times when he has reached some crazy heights. It is a testament to how talented DZ is, and also how WWE should be backing him better.

Here are five times Dolph Ziggler proved just how good he is.

#5 On our list of moments when Dolph Ziggler showed the peak of his powers: His NXT Championship win

Ziggler is now NXT Champion

We’ll start off with one of Dolph Ziggler’s most recent accomplishments. He shockingly captured the NXT Championship for the first time in his career, dropping all jaws for the umpteenth time.

Ziggler contested a triple-threat match against defending champion Bron Breakker and NXT mainstay Tommaso Ciampa for the championship. The finish saw his tag team partner Robert Roode pull Breakker out of the ring at the right time. A dazed Ciampa ran right into a superkick from The Showoff, giving him the win and the title.

#4 His entire feud with Monday Night Rollins

Dolph Ziggler’s latest Intercontinental Championship reign was critically acclaimed. His alliance with Drew McIntyre meant he was a constant thorn in Seth Rollins' side, whom he defeated to win the title for a sixth time.

Since then, he had a laser-focused Rollins on his tail. After weeks of compelling storytelling and matches, The Architect won the title back in a superb contest. It was one of the best feuds on RAW at the time, and Ziggler delivered every week it was on.

#3 He ousts The Authority from WWE

Team Cena found an unlikely hero in their quest at Survivor Series

When Team Cena took on Team Authority in a blockbuster Survivor Series match, no one predicted Dolph Ziggler to be in the final four, never mind winning the whole thing. But that is what he did in one of the most resilient and impressive performances in Survivor Series history.

After John Cena and the rest of Ziggler’s teammates were eliminated, he found himself facing three top competitors. He wrestled out of his skin and pinned them all in a stunning comeback that popped the crowd and ended The Authority’s reign of terror.

#2 He knocks off The Miz and preserves his career

Emotions ran high as Miz and Ziggler tore the house down

No Mercy 2016 saw Dolph Ziggler pick up one of the most impressive victories of his career. After begging The Miz for another shot at his Intercontinental Championship, he received it under the condition that if he lost, he had to retire and never return.

After a phenomenal match, Miz hit a second Skull Crushing Finale on the challenger and went for the pin. To the delight of the crowd, The #Heel refused to stay down for the count. Soon after that, he ended up taking the pin and the win in one of the best matches of 2016.

#1 He cashes in his shot at glory

No WWE fan can forget Dolph Ziggler’s legendary Money in the Bank cash-in. The RAW after WrestleMania saw a vulnerable world champion in the ring, and pretty soon, “I am here to show the world” blared over the speakers.

As the crowd erupted in joy, Ziggler arrived with his team to cash in his contract. He hit a Zig-Zag on the champion and pinned him to win the world championship. It was one of the most celebrated moments in WWE history, and one of the greatest MITB cash-ins of all time.

