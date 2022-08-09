5 current WWE Superstars who could believably dethrone Bobby Lashley

In WWE, there aren't many wrestlers who could realistically topple "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley. Not only is he the reigning and defending United States Champion, but Lashley is a former two-time WWE Champion. Only the very best of WWE have what it takes to take down this mountain of a man. Former two-time NXT Champion Ciampa recently earned his shot at a U.S. title match, but couldn't dethrone The Almighty.

Lashley is a three-time WWE U.S. Champion, with his most recent reign kicking off a little over a month ago. He has really only been tested by Theory during his third reign as champion, and not even Mr. Money In The Bank has been able to beat him. From WWE's current roster, who can believably beat Lashley?

#5. Former WWE Champion, AJ Styles

AJ Styles makes his WWE entrance

The Phenomenal One has been drifting away on WWE's mid-card, far from the top-tier star that led WWE's New Era during the early years of the brand split. A title win over Lashley could be just what springboards Styles back into relevancy.

After winning a triple threat match on RAW, Styles lost to Ciampa in a number one contender's match for the U.S. Championship. Despite losing the opportunity to fight for the gold, it won't be long until the three-time U.S. Champion is back in the title hunt.

Styles has even won the WWE Championship twice, so toppling The Almighty wouldn't be an impossible task for him.

#4. "The Nigerian Giant" Omos

The Omos-Lashley saga appears to be over, much to the delight of many wrestling fans. However, Omos still qualifies as a wrestler who could believably dethrone The All Mighty for Raw's mid-card title. Omos is still a green giant, but his size is intimidating. There is great potential for a wrestler as dinosaurically immense as MVP's client.

Omos is definitely not ready for a title like the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. However, a reign as United States Champion could be the proving ground for the Nigerian goliath.

#3. Judgment Day's Finn Balor

Finn Bálor @FinnBalor If you told 18 year old Finn starting out in wrestling

‘hey you’ll be in the ring with Rey Mysterio & Edge in the future’

I would have replied

‘Yeah, I know, cos I’m a legend’ If you told 18 year old Finn starting out in wrestling ‘hey you’ll be in the ring with Rey Mysterio & Edge in the future’I would have replied ‘Yeah, I know, cos I’m a legend’ https://t.co/EZz090Hzha

Balor has history with The All Mighty dating back to 2019 in a feud that favored The Irishman. Both of Finn's reigns as Intercontinental Champion happened because he beat Bobby Lashley during WWE premium live events.

At WrestleMania 35, Finn invoked The Demon and vaniqushed Lashley in a shade over four minutes. And at Elimination Chamber, not only would Balor defeat Bobby, he'd also defeat Lio Rush in the handicap match for the title.

In 2022, Finn can always summon a demon if need be when it comes to taking the title off Lashley. With the Judgment Day stable by his side, Lashley could become fair game for Balor's second reign as United States Champion.

#2 Mr. Money In The Bank, Theory

Theory has had an amazing 2022 so far, and this year can get even better with a second run as U.S. Champion. Lashley convincingly defeated Theory in the past, but the sneaky heel can always steal a win and take back the title.

Despite winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, Theory hasn't been booked strongly in recent weeks. He's not yet considered a credible contender for Roman Reigns' top prize, so Theory could hone in on Lashley's title instead. Theory fits in perfectly as a mid-card act on RAW, and he could use another U.S. Championship reign to improve his craft before moving on to greener pastures.

#1 Former NXT Champion, Ciampa

With Vince McMahon retired and Triple H back on top, it's easy to predict that one of The Game's top prospects will find glory in this new era. Last Monday, Ciampa won a triple threat match against Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler to qualify for a number one contender's match. He'd defeat AJ Styles later that night, earning a shot at Lashley's gold.

Ciampa is already on a hot streak in Papa Hunter's WWE. Triple H saw big things for Ciampa in NXT, a place where he became a two-time NXT Champion and a former NXT Tag Team Champion. The Game's vision for Ciampa now appears to be manifesting on the main roster.

Ciampa was not able to defeat Lashley this time around. But hopefully, he will ditch The Miz and defeat Lashley at a later date. And many fans will also hope to see Johnny Gargano return to feud with Ciampa over the U.S. Title.

Triple H's regime could breathe a new life into wrestlers like Ciampa over musclemen like Lashley whom Vinnie Mac traditionally favored.

