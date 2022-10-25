WWE recently confirmed the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event for next year, potentially establishing it as the last stop on the Road to WrestleMania.

The event revolves around the namesake match, which typically hosts one or two matches with the stipulation. The chamber is a 25-feet steel dome that hosts the participants in pods while others battle it out in the ring. A winner is decided when all others have been eliminated, either by submission or pinfall.

Elimination Chamber 2023 will emanate from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, February 18. Prior to the event, fans in Canada will also be treated to SmackDown on February 17. You can find the official press release from WWE here.

Combo tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.ca. Individual tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown will be available from Friday, December 2 at 10 AM ET. Visit this link for pre-sale opportunities.

Interestingly, the company hasn't organized a premium live event in Montreal, Canada, for over a decade. WWE Breaking Point was the last event that occurred in the Bell Center back in 2009. The show featured arch-rivals Randy Orton and John Cena competing in a brutal I Quit match. In the main event, CM Punk and The Undertaker fought in a submission match which was won by the former.

Quebec's own Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could play a major role in the event. However, it remains to be seen whether they enter the show as friends or foes. Could Elimination Chamber 2023 finally be the time when a storyline between them comes to fruition?

WWE could be planning something huge for the Road to WrestleMania that may end at Elimination Chamber 2023

There are currently no premium live events scheduled between Survivor Series 2022 and Royal Rumble 2023. On October 16, it was reported that the WWE Day 1 event next year has been canceled.

Day 1 was scheduled to take place on January 1, 2023, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Various blockbuster matches were planned for the event, and Brock Lesnar was also advertised for the show.

Meanwhile, fan reception to the latest rumors have been positive. Speculation has been rife that this could lead to traditional and fan-favorite events such as Armageddon, TLC and Revolution returning.

Christian Maracle @MaracleMan Hopefully WWE takes advantage of the end of Day 1 and brings back a familiar name for their December PPV in 2023. Preferably one that starts with an A!! 🤔 Hopefully WWE takes advantage of the end of Day 1 and brings back a familiar name for their December PPV in 2023. Preferably one that starts with an A!! 🤔

Sean Bedard @SeanRiddler91 WWE is dropping Day 1 & Hell in a Cell next year & bringing back King of the Ring as a Pay Per View which I'm happy because I've wanted them to bring King of the Ring as a Pay Per View the last time it was a Pay Per View was back in 2002 WWE is dropping Day 1 & Hell in a Cell next year & bringing back King of the Ring as a Pay Per View which I'm happy because I've wanted them to bring King of the Ring as a Pay Per View the last time it was a Pay Per View was back in 2002 https://t.co/FMCzvtXPqk

It remains to be seen what is in store for fans as WWE heads toward WrestleMania 39. The promotion could look to pay heed to fans' wishes and establish a memorable path to the Show of Shows.

