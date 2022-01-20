5 Best WWE Royal Rumble winners who didn't main event WrestleMania

WWE Royal Rumble creates new stars. WWE claims that the winner of the Rumble earns a championship opportunity in the main event of WrestleMania. The winner of the Royal Rumble gets to choose the champion he'll face.

Many stars, like Drew McIntyre, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and Roman Reigns, have won the Rumble and main evented WrestleMania. But that's not the case for everyone. Many stars didn't make it to the main event of WrestleMania despite their victory at Royal Rumble. Their spot was handed over to a bigger star.

Here's a list of the top five WWE Superstars who won the Royal Rumble match, but didn't get the opportunity to main event WrestleMania.

#5. Rey Mysterio's Underdog WWE story

Rey Mysterio entered the Royal Rumble Match 2006 as the second entrant and outlasted 29 men to win the match. His win was dedicated to Eddie Guerrero, who passed away a few months ago. At WrestleMania, Rey faced Randy Orton and Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship and won the title. His match was positioned at the third last of the card.

The main event was John Cena facing Triple H, where Cena emerged victorious. Fans were expecting Rey Mysterio in the main event, which would be a perfect climax for his underdog story. The company missed a great opportunity to create a legendary storyline.

