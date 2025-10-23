11-time World Champion won't return to WWE as John Cena's final opponent - Reports

John Cena's final WWE run was filled with underwhelming feuds and storylines under the new era, and The Leader of The Cenation didn't get to relive his glory days against some of his notable opponents. A new report clears the air that a multi-time World Champion won't be Cena's last opponent.

Edge made his career as a singles performer in the Stamford-based promotion when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on John Cena to win the WWE Championship. While the reign didn't last long, The Rated R Superstar and The Franchise Player became lifelong on-screen rivals for years to come.

A while back, the 48-year-old legend paid homage to Edge when he hit a spear. Rumors and speculations began circulating that the 11-time WWE World Champion would return to the Stamford-based promotion to be John Cena's final opponent in December 2025.

More fuel was added to the fire when Adam Copeland went on a hiatus from All Elite Wrestling following his and Christian Cage's feud with FTR. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), the management at the Stamford-based promotion has already decided John Cena's final opponent.

Moreover, Meltzer stated that the company has no interest in bringing back Edge for one match against the 17-time WWE World Champion. Furthermore, the insider stated that Adam Copeland's hiatus is related to his acting career, and a deal between AEW and WWE to exchange talent is unrealistic.

What does WWE have in store for John Cena's last match?

John Cena's retirement tour was filled with opponents from past and present eras, but fans didn't expect a heel turn and a short-term alliance with The Rock heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the partnership didn't last more than a day, as The Final Boss went on an abrupt hiatus.

The 48-year-old legend's run is set to end in December, and management has a plan in place. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Cena could potentially win the Intercontinental Championship in San Diego, California, from Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series.

The title win would further establish a storyline between him and Gunther in the coming weeks, leading to The Franchise Player's final match in Washington at Saturday Night's Main Event. It'll be interesting to see how Cena's career comes to an end in December 2025.

