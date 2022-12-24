Two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will reportedly miss several post-holiday live events due to injury.

The Scottish Warrior has been out of action for several weeks. He was even medically disqualified from a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. He was slated to team up with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the tag team titles but was replaced by Butch instead.

According to PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed that the main event of the upcoming Madison Square Garden house show on Monday, December 26th, was changed. Drew McIntyre has not been cleared to make an in-ring return by the time the show will take place.

The report adds that there was an expectation that he would return at the post-Chrismas SmackDown live events and would compete in an eight-man tag team match in the main event of the shows. The Usos vs. Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens will be the main event instead.

PWInsider was also informed that Drew McIntyre will not be making any appearances in the upcoming house shows. His last match was at a live event on November 27th in Portland, Maine.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently provided an update on his health

In the tag team title match between The Usos and Sheamus & Butch, The Bloodline members defeated The Brawling Brutes to retain the gold. If The Scottish Warrior competed in the bout, the results might've been different.

Drew McIntyre recently appeared on WWE's The Bump where he stated that he'll be back in action soon:

"I wish I could be there physically, sadly I can't right now. I appreciate everybody checking in. You know, if Drew McIntyre's not at work, there's a reason. But I can tell you all I'll be back very very soon. There's a certain season on the horizon, WrestleMania season. And I'm not going to miss that," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre's last televised match was Survivor Series where he collided in the Men's WarGames match. The Bloodline defeated him, The Brawling Brutes, and Kevin Owens.

