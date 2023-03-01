27-year-old star further teases his rumored WWE debut

Recent reports have suggested that Shawn Michaels wants to bring Mexican performer Dragon Lee into WWE to deal with unruly NXT star Grayson Waller. Now, the masked luchador himself has added further fuel to those rumors.

In recent weeks, Michaels has denied Waller permission to appear on WWE's third brand NXT. The Australian star previously interrupted HBK during a post-show press conference and also hijacked the production truck on an episode of the Tuesday night program.

In response to Waller's recent tirade on Twitter, Dragon Lee continued to tease his NXT debut as he sent the following message:

"You talk too much," tweeted Dragon Lee.

Fans expect Lee to make his debut next week at NXT: Roadblock. In the upcoming special episode, Shawn Michaels will feature as a guest on Grayson Waller's talk show, 'The Grayson Waller Effect.'

Grayson Waller continues to take shots at the WWE Hall of Famer

As WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels is tasked with crafting NXT storylines and helping future stars prepare for the bright lights of RAW and SmackDown.

Despite receiving various opportunities, Grayson Waller seemingly does not recognize Michaels as a reason for his success. After being banned from appearing on NXT again this week, the 32-year-old star took to Twitter to take shots at the Hall of Famer.

"Unfortunately, Grayson Waller isn't a Mr. Michaels guy. I am not some former college athlete with no charisma. I am not a flop from the UK, I am not a micro-wrestler who reminds Shawn of himself, and I don't have a famous wrestling dad," he said. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE . AMA on my Insta now #WWENXT Mr Michaels won’t let me on @WWENXT TV again. AMA on my Insta now Mr Michaels won’t let me on @WWENXT TV again 💔. AMA on my Insta now 🔫 #WWENXT https://t.co/DNXJovVmND

Waller's disdain for NXT's upper management began last month at NXT Vengeance Day after he lost against Bron Breakker with the NXT Championship on the line.

Is Grayson Waller a future world champion? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes